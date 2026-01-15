



Recent policy revisions to the United States' H-1B visa program have ignited a wave of anti-Indian sentiment across American social media platforms. Introduced by the Trump administration in September 2025, these changes have dramatically reshaped access to skilled-worker visas, traditionally a gateway for Indian IT professionals and engineers, reported NDTV web portal.





The overhaul coincides with heightened political rhetoric on immigration and job protection, amplifying tensions that have now spilled over into targeted online harassment against major US corporations.





Under the new framework, H-1B application fees have surged to $1,00,000 per submission, a steep barrier designed to deter mass filings by outsourcing firms. Coupled with this is a wage-based lottery system that prioritises higher-paid roles, effectively side-lining entry-level or mid-tier positions often filled by Indian migrants.





US authorities justify the measures as essential for safeguarding American workers from wage suppression and job displacement, though critics argue they disproportionately penalise skilled talent from countries like India, where tech talent pools are vast and cost-competitive.





From February 2026, restrictions will intensify further, with preference given exclusively to Level-IV applicants—those earning top-tier salaries. This shift marks a departure from the previous random lottery, which had allowed broader access but was lambasted for enabling what some call "visa mills." Indian nationals, who comprised over 70 per cent of H-1B approvals in recent years, now face unprecedented hurdles, potentially disrupting bilateral tech collaborations and US innovation pipelines reliant on global expertise.





Major corporations have become flashpoints for backlash. FedEx, Walmart, and Verizon have endured waves of online vitriol, with users accusing them of "selling American jobs" to Indian workers through illicit visa practices. Social media posts, often laced with xenophobic slurs, portray these firms as complicit in a supposed "Indian takeover" of corporate leadership and technical roles. The accusations lack substantiation but have gained traction amid economic anxieties.





FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam, of Indian origin, emerged as a particular target following a viral video of a damaged company truck circulating before Christmas 2025. Right-wing influencers, including Gab founder Andrew Torba, seized on the footage to claim Subramaniam had orchestrated layoffs of white American staff in favour of Indian hires. FedEx swiftly rebutted these allegations, emphasising its merit-based hiring culture that spans over 220 countries. The company highlighted its diverse workforce as a strength, not a liability.





Experts point to organised elements fuelling the hostility. Raqib Naik, executive director of the Center for the Study of Organised Hate, notes that Indian-American entrepreneurs securing Small Business Administration loans have faced coordinated doxing and smear campaigns.





Indians are increasingly stereotyped as "job stealers" and "VISA scammers," a narrative echoing historical nativist backlashes against immigrant groups. This rhetoric has real-world bite, with threats escalating in parallel.





Data underscores the peril. Advocacy group Stop AAPI Hate, partnering with counterterrorism firm Moonshot, reported a 12 per cent rise in violence threats against South Asians in November 2025.





Online slurs targeting the community surged by 69 per cent during the same period, correlating directly with H-1B policy announcements. These figures reflect a broader uptick in anti-Asian sentiment, exacerbated by post-pandemic economic strains and polarised media landscapes.





The visa clampdown arrives amid a record influx of Indian professionals to the US. American tech giants and healthcare firms have ramped up recruitment of software developers, engineers, doctors, and researchers from India to plug chronic domestic shortages. In 2025 alone, Indian H-1B approvals hit record highs, driven by AI, cybersecurity, and semiconductor booms. Yet this migration now clashes with "America First" priorities, framing skilled inflows as threats rather than assets.





Compounding the issue are rollbacks in corporate Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Over the past year, firms like Walmart and Verizon have curtailed or suspended DEI programs under pressure from conservative critics who decry them as reverse discrimination against white Americans.





This pivot, alongside tightened immigration and job-protectionist rhetoric, has fostered an environment ripe for scapegoating Indian professionals.





Geopolitically, the tensions strain US-India ties at a delicate juncture. India, the world's fastest-growing major economy, has positioned itself as a counterweight to China through deepened defence and tech partnerships like iCET (Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology).





H-1B restrictions risk alienating this key ally, potentially diverting Indian talent to Europe, Canada, or the UAE, where visa regimes remain more welcoming. US firms, already grappling with talent wars, warn of innovation setbacks.





For Indian-Americans—now the second-largest immigrant group—the backlash evokes painful echoes of past discriminations, from the 1980s Dotbusters violence to COVID-era attacks. Community leaders urge vigilance, with groups like Stop AAPI Hate expanding monitoring efforts. Yet economic interdependence persists: Indian firms like Infosys and TCS sustain thousands of US jobs, while American multinationals thrive on bilateral brain circulation.





Looking ahead, the February 2026 tightenings could reshape global talent flows. If unchallenged, they may accelerate "reverse brain drain," bolstering India's own tech hubs in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. For US companies, the cost is clear: higher fees, prolonged vacancies, and reputational hits from harassment campaigns. Policymakers face a tightrope—balancing domestic protections with the imperatives of a knowledge economy.





In this charged climate, de-escalation demands nuance. Corporations must reinforce transparent hiring narratives, while platforms like X and Gab grapple with hate speech amplification. For Indian professionals, resilience lies in advocacy and diversification. Ultimately, the H-1B saga tests America's openness to meritocracy amid populist crosswinds.





Based On NDTV Report







