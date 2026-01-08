



The White House has revealed that President Donald Trump is exploring various strategies to acquire Greenland, explicitly refusing to exclude the possibility of military involvement. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasised that securing the territory is a key national security priority to counter adversaries in the Arctic.





She noted that the President and his team are considering multiple options, with US military force remaining available to the Commander-in-Chief.





These comments followed briefings by Secretary of State Marco Rubio to lawmakers, where he highlighted renewed interest in purchasing the resource-rich, self-governing Danish territory, though immediate military action appears unlikely.





A recent State Department assessment examined Greenland's untapped rare earth minerals but highlighted the absence of reliable estimates and the immense costs of extraction amid harsh conditions and poor infrastructure.





Trump has escalated his expansionist rhetoric, declaring on Air Force One that Denmark cannot adequately defend Greenland and that the US must obtain it for security reasons. Senior aide Stephen Miller echoed this, asserting no nation would challenge the US militarily over the island, despite Denmark's NATO status.





European leaders, including those from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Britain, and Denmark, issued a joint statement supporting Denmark and affirming Greenland's right to self-determination. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen urged taking Trump's threats seriously, warning that military action could dismantle NATO. Greenland's government has sought talks with Rubio.





Trump's longstanding pursuit of the strategically vital island—spanning 836,000 square miles between the US, Europe, and Russia, rich in oil, gas, and minerals—resurfaced after his 2024 election win. Vice President JD Vance's earlier visit to Pituffik Space Base drew local opposition, as he criticised Denmark's stewardship.





Bipartisan US criticism has mounted. Democrat Senator Ruben Gallego plans a resolution to block any invasion, while Republican Representative Don Bacon condemned the approach as demeaning to a NATO ally. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Thom Tillis praised Denmark's defence contributions and warned against undermining alliance principles.





Based On ANI Report







