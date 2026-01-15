



India's space agency, ISRO, undertook an extraordinary preparation effort for the PSLV-C62 mission launched on 12 January 2026, marking the vehicle's return to flight following a significant setback on 18 May 2025. This workhorse launcher, renowned for its reliability over more than 60 successful missions, faced an unusually stringent scrutiny process to ensure no stone was left unturned.





According to a report by Chetan Kumar of TOI, in a departure from standard protocols, ISRO conducted seven Mission Readiness Reviews (MRRs) for PSLV-C62, far exceeding the typical three to four reviews reserved for this veteran rocket. MRRs serve as critical final checkpoints, where every subsystem, interface, and operational procedure receives formal sign-off from experts.





A senior ISRO official confirmed to The Times of India that this heightened level of review was implemented after fully incorporating recommendations from the Failure Analysis Committee (FAC) that investigated the previous mishap. Normally, such rigorous protocols—akin to five or six MRRs for less proven vehicles like GSLV MK-III or LVM3—are not applied to the battle-tested PSLV.





The mission's stakes were exceptionally high, positioned internally as a 'return-to-flight' endeavour designed to rebuild confidence in the PSLV program. As one scientist noted, "This was a return-to-flight mission, so the bar was set much higher." The failure, despite these measures, has prompted soul-searching within ISRO about the adequacy of even enhanced preparations.





Prior to the MRRs, hundreds of technical reviews spanned ISRO's centres, with particular emphasis on propulsion systems, interfaces, and flight sequences tied to the problematic third stage (PS3) from the prior failure. During the launch, initial announcements of normal PS3 ignition brought temporary relief, as the nozzle issue from last year appeared resolved.





Yet, trouble struck again in the third stage, deviating from nominal performance and leading to mission failure. This recurrence underscores persistent challenges in that stage, even after exhaustive analysis and upgrades. ISRO scientists indicated that a new, unidentified issue likely emerged post-ignition.





The PSLV's third stage has now emerged as a focal point of concern, with this second consecutive failure raising questions about underlying design or manufacturing vulnerabilities.





The 18 May 2025 incident grounded the fleet, halting operations and delaying commercial payloads, while the latest event compounds the impact on schedules and partnerships.





For private sector players like Dhruva Space, the setback carries direct consequences. The company had lined up 10 missions on PSLV-C62, leveraging collaborations with ISRO, IN-SPACe, and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). Dhruva's CEO and Co-founder, Sanjay Nekkanti, acknowledged the complexity of space endeavours but expressed optimism.





Nekkanti emphasised a focus on "a measured and timely turnaround," highlighting strong momentum in India's space ecosystem aligned with the Decadal Vision. He noted Dhruva's role in enabling satellites, launch systems, and services for customers, underscoring the growing maturity of indigenous capabilities.





NSIL, the commercial arm of India's space program, views the failure as a temporary hurdle rather than a death knell for PSLV demand. A source from the Space PSU affirmed that customers would continue booking slots, citing the launcher's enduring legacy and proven track record despite recent woes.





ISRO's review mechanisms have long been hailed as a cornerstone of its success, enabling rapid learning from anomalies. The seven MRRs for PSLV-C62 exemplified this strength, yet the outcome reveals the unforgiving nature of spaceflight, where even marginal oversights can cascade into failure.





Looking ahead, ISRO faces the task of dissecting the PSLV-C62 deviation to pinpoint the root cause, likely centring on PS3 performance metrics post-ignition. This analysis will inform corrective actions, potentially involving hardware redesigns, software tweaks, or enhanced quality controls.





The incident arrives at a pivotal moment for India's space ambitions, amid pushes for indigenous production, private sector integration, and ambitious goals like human spaceflight and lunar exploration. PSLV remains integral to these efforts, supporting satellite deployments for Earth observation, navigation, and defence applications.





Commercial viability hangs in the balance, as repeated failures could erode international trust and domestic momentum. However, ISRO's history of resilience—bouncing back from early setbacks like the 1993 ASLV crash or GSLV D1-D3 anomalies—suggests a robust path to recovery.





Stakeholders anticipate a swift FAC investigation, mirroring past timelines where root causes were identified within months. Implementing fixes could see PSLV resume flights by mid-2026, restoring its position as a reliable, cost-effective launcher for small-to-medium payloads.





Broader implications extend to India's geopolitical standing in space, where PSLV has facilitated exports and technology transfers. Partners in the Global South, reliant on affordable Indian launches, will monitor ISRO's response closely amid competition from SpaceX, Rocket Lab, and Chinese alternatives.





Dhruva Space and similar NewSpace entities represent the future, with NSIL handling commercial rideshares. Their confidence signals belief in systemic improvements, but sustained PSLV success is crucial for scaling India's space economy towards the targeted $44 billion by 2033.





In reflection, one ISRO official captured the sentiment: "Nobody takes a PSLV failure lightly. This time, the preparation was far more than usual. The challenge now is to understand why that was still not enough." This mindset will drive the next phase, ensuring lessons from PSLV-C62 fortify India's ascent in the cosmos.





Based On TOI Report







