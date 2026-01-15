



India has launched an urgent evacuation operation to repatriate its citizens stranded in Iran amid escalating unrest and safety threats. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a stark travel advisory on Thursday, urging all Indians to depart the country immediately.





This follows mounting concerns over violent protests that have engulfed the nation, prompting fears of foreign military intervention.





The first evacuation flight is set to depart from Tehran to New Delhi tomorrow, carrying an initial batch of students. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), participants hail primarily from Golestan University, with additional students from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and Tehran University of Medical Sciences. All have been registered with the Indian embassy, which has gathered their personal details and passports.





"The first batch has been informed to remain ready by 8 am," the JKSA stated, confirming that the embassy is coordinating logistics closely. The final passenger list will be released later tonight once authorities verify it. This swift action underscores the precarious situation on the ground, where rapid extraction is deemed essential.





Approximately 10,000 Indian nationals reside in Iran, many of them students pursuing medical and other higher education programmes. The MEA's advisory explicitly cautions against any new travel to the country, highlighting the volatile security environment. Embassy officials are working around the clock to account for and assist all registered citizens.





Diplomatic efforts underpin the evacuation. On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi. The discussion focused on the evolving crisis in and around Iran, reflecting India's proactive engagement to secure its citizens' safe passage.





The backdrop to this operation is a nationwide protest movement that erupted in Tehran late last month. Initially sparked by a historic collapse in the Iranian rial's value, demonstrations over economic woes have spread to all 31 provinces. What began as bread-and-butter grievances has morphed into widespread calls for political reform, challenging the regime's authority.





Iranian authorities have cracked down harshly, with reports of violent suppression fuelling further outrage. Protesters face arrests, beatings, and threats of execution, intensifying the humanitarian crisis. The unrest has paralysed major cities, disrupted essential services, and created an atmosphere of pervasive fear among expatriates.





Enter US President Donald Trump, whose rhetoric has dramatically heightened tensions. Trump has warned of "very strong action," including potential large-scale airstrikes, should Iran proceed with executing demonstrators. His statements frame the protests as a pivotal moment, positioning US intervention as a bulwark against regime brutality.





In retort, Iran's leadership has adopted a defiant stance, declaring the nation "ready for war." Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top officials have vowed retaliatory strikes on US military bases across the region if attacked. This war of words has ratcheted up fears of a broader conflict, ensnaring the Middle East in renewed instability.





For India, the stakes are multifaceted. Strong historical ties with Iran, including energy imports and strategic partnerships, coexist with deepening relations with the US and Gulf states. The evacuation prioritises citizen safety while navigating these delicate geopolitics. New Delhi's measured response—evacuations paired with diplomacy—avoids overt alignment in the escalating US-Iran standoff.





Logistically, the operation draws on precedents like India's successful extractions from Ukraine and Sudan. Air India or designated charter flights will likely handle the rotations, with ground support from embassy teams and student associations. Subsequent batches will follow, prioritising vulnerable groups such as women, families, and those in high-risk areas.





Health and safety protocols remain paramount. Evacuees will undergo medical screenings upon arrival in Delhi, with quarantine if needed amid any regional health concerns. The MEA has activated its Overseas Citizen Support Division, providing hotlines and real-time updates via social media and the embassy website.





Regionally, the crisis reverberates beyond Iran. Neighbours like Pakistan and Turkey monitor closely, wary of spill over unrest or refugee flows. Israel's undeclared tensions with Iran add another layer, as does the fragile ceasefire in Yemen and simmering Syrian dynamics. A miscalculation could ignite a multi-front conflagration.





Economically, Iran's Rial freefall—now trading at record lows against the dollar—exacerbates shortages of food, medicine, and fuel. Sanctions, internal mismanagement, and protest disruptions compound the woes, leaving ordinary Iranians desperate. Indian students, often on tight budgets, report difficulties accessing basics, amplifying calls for repatriation.





India's move signals a broader pattern in its foreign policy: robust consular machinery attuned to global hotspots. With over 18 million nationals abroad, Operation safe-return style efforts have become routine, bolstered by tech like the MEA's Madad portal for registrations. This Iran mission tests that apparatus amid high geopolitical voltage.





As the first flight touches down tomorrow, eyes will turn to its success and the pace of follow-ups. The JKSA and other groups urge haste, noting scattered Indians beyond Tehran who lack easy access to airports. Delhi's assurance of comprehensive coverage aims to assuage anxieties, but the fluid crisis demands agility.





In the longer term, this episode may prompt India to review its student advisories for volatile destinations. Enhanced pre-departure briefings, bilateral safety pacts, and diversified education options could mitigate future risks. For now, the focus remains laser-sharp: bringing every Indian home safely from the storm.





Agencies







