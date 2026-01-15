



Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi has affirmed the Indian Army's readiness to induct women into infantry roles, provided there is sufficient societal acceptance across the nation.





Speaking at an annual press conference in New Delhi on 13 January 2026, ahead of the 78th Army Day, he emphasised that both the Army and Indian society stand prepared for this progressive step.





General Dwivedi highlighted the expanding scope of gender inclusion across diverse branches, including artillery, air defence, and the Territorial Army. He noted that women are already serving in skydiving teams, technical corps, and even command positions, underscoring a steady push towards greater integration.





The Army has recently reopened territorial recruitment specifically for women, alongside broadening opportunities in critical areas such as intelligence, logistics, and education. "We have also opened up medical non-tech as well as the Army Education Corps for the same," General Dwivedi stated, pointing to these initiatives as key milestones in inclusivity.





A notable achievement mentioned was the creation of the all-women Nari Yodha Skydiving Team at Bhatinda in Punjab, announced the previous year. This display team exemplifies the Army's commitment to empowering women in high-skill, demanding roles.





On the current representation of women, General Dwivedi provided an encouraging assessment. He revealed that feedback on the performance of women officers and soldiers has been highly positive, prompting progressive expansion. The Army is now test-bedding limited entries into the Territorial Army's Home and Hearth wing, with 36 vacancies earmarked for women.





Shifting focus to operational capabilities, General Dwivedi discussed infrastructure enhancements and capability development under a whole-of-government approach. These efforts align with national priorities, ensuring robust preparedness across fronts.





Regarding the Western Front, he referenced the decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack. A clear decision at the highest levels led to the conceptualisation and precise execution of Operation Sindoor, demonstrating the Army's resolve against threats.





In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', General Dwivedi expressed pride in the Army's indigenisation achievements. Out of 175 ammunition categories, 159 have been fully indigenised, achieving over 90 per cent self-reliance through advanced technology infusion.





This progress not only bolsters operational autonomy but also supports India's broader defence modernisation goals. General Dwivedi's remarks reflect a multifaceted strategy: advancing gender parity, enhancing indigenous production, and maintaining vigilant border security.





As the Indian Army approaches its 78th Army Day, these developments signal a transformative phase. The emphasis on societal readiness for women in infantry roles invites public discourse, while indigenisation triumphs reinforce national self-sufficiency in defence.





The press conference, held at Manekshaw Centre, served as a platform to outline these strides amid evolving geopolitical challenges. General Dwivedi's vision positions the Army as a forward-looking force, balancing tradition with innovation.





