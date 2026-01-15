



The British High Commission in India has extended warm wishes to the Indian Army on the occasion of the 78th Army Day, underlining the growing depth of defence cooperation between the two countries.





Marking the day as an important milestone in India–UK relations, the High Commission emphasised how both armies are working in close concert across multiple domains, thereby reinforcing the wider India–UK strategic partnership.





Defence Adviser Commodore Chris Saunder, representing the British High Commission, shared a message on X addressing all ranks of the Indian Army. He conveyed greetings and best wishes on Army Day while highlighting the evolving nature of bilateral military engagement.





His remarks captured the ongoing collaboration in peacekeeping, joint exercises, and professional military education, reflecting a modern partnership that extends well beyond a historical association.





In his post, Commodore Saunder noted that, from peacekeeping operations to joint training and education, the Indian and British armies cooperate closely. This collaboration includes shared participation in United Nations missions, joint field exercises aimed at improving interoperability, and regular exchanges of officers for advanced courses and staff training. Such activities aim to strengthen mutual understanding, enhance operational compatibility, and align approaches to contemporary security challenges.





The message from the British High Commission also fits into the broader context of India–UK defence ties, which have gradually expanded from basic training and goodwill visits to structured mechanisms for defence dialogue and capability cooperation.





The British acknowledgement on Army Day thus serves not only as a gesture of respect for India’s armed forces but also as an affirmation of London’s intent to remain a relevant security partner in the Indo-Pacific and wider Indian Ocean region.





