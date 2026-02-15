

Assam's newly inaugurated emergency landing strip on the Dibrugarh-Moran stretch of National Highway represents a pivotal advancement in India's defence infrastructure. Located just 60 kilometres from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, this 4-kilometre reinforced highway section transforms ordinary tarmac into a vital airstrip capable of handling advanced fighter jets like the Rafale and Su-30MKI.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally landed his aircraft there on 13 February 2026, marking its operational debut and underscoring its national security importance.





This facility addresses longstanding vulnerabilities in Northeast India's air operations. Traditional airbases in the region remain limited and distant from forward border areas, creating delays in response times during tensions.





The strip enables rapid deployment, refuelling, and redeployment of aircraft, slashing reaction times and providing the Indian Air Force (IAF) with flexible forward basing options. In a high-threat environment near the LAC, where China has rapidly expanded its infrastructure, such capabilities multiply operational effectiveness without the need for costly permanent bases.





The strategic calculus extends beyond military deterrence. Distributed landing sites like this one enhance survivability by dispersing air assets, making them harder for adversaries to target in concentrated strikes.





They introduce uncertainty into enemy planning, as aircraft dispersal patterns become unpredictable across India's national highway network. Economically, upgrading existing highways proves far cheaper than greenfield airfield construction, aligning with India's push for indigenous, multi-role infrastructure.





Northeast India's geography amplifies the strip's value. Prone to annual monsoons, floods, and landslides, the region often sees airports rendered unusable, isolating remote communities. This dual-use facility supports humanitarian missions, enabling helicopters and transport planes to deliver aid, evacuate casualties, and sustain relief efforts when conventional runways fail. During seismic events or cyclones, it ensures unbroken air connectivity, blending civil resilience with military readiness.





Part of a broader national programme, this marks the Northeast's first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) among India's 28 designated highway strips. Pioneered in Rajasthan's Barmer sector, the network reflects a doctrinal shift towards highway-based air power, inspired by global precedents in nations like Germany and Israel. Advanced features include precision lighting, communication arrays, and rapid-support gear, ensuring seamless integration with IAF operations.





China's aggressive border build-up, including airfields and roads opposite Arunachal Pradesh, necessitated this response. The Moran strip bolsters India's eastern sector posture, signalling resolve amid ongoing LAC frictions.





It strengthens deterrence by enabling swift air dominance, while reducing reliance on vulnerable forward bases like Tezpur or Jorhat. Defence experts hail it as a "force multiplier," enhancing crisis management without escalating tensions.





Civil-military synergy defines its long-term impact. During peacetime, it serves as a backup for civilian flights facing weather disruptions or technical issues. Executed by the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) with IAF oversight, the project exemplifies efficient resource use in a resource-constrained defence ecosystem. Operational since late 2025, it sets a template for further Northeast upgrades.





Assam's emergency landing strip embodies proactive strategic foresight. By fusing highway durability with aviation prowess, India fortifies its eastern frontier against multifaceted threats—be they geopolitical, natural, or hybrid. This infrastructure leap not only safeguards sovereignty but also promises regional stability and disaster-proof connectivity.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







