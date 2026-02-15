



Dr Samir V Kamat, Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development (DDR&D), received an honorary doctorate from SRM University-A.P. during a special convocation in Amaravati on Saturday, 14 February 2026.





The ceremony, graced by Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, underscored India's accelerating push towards self-reliance in defence technologies.





Presenting the honour alongside SRM University's management, Minister Meghwal lauded Dr Kamat's contributions to national security. The event highlighted DRDO's strategic expansions, including five newly established laboratories and 15 fresh centres dedicated to critical domains such as underwater awareness and space awareness.





In his address post-conferment, Dr Kamat emphasised DRDO's commitment to bolstering India's intellectual capital. He revealed that these new facilities aim to drive scientific advancements, fostering cutting-edge research in underwater surveillance and space-based intelligence—areas vital for modern warfare and maritime security in the Indian Ocean region.





Dr Kamat urged the university's young graduates to embrace indigenous defence technology development. He stressed the need for strategic foresight and advanced weaponry, positioning India not merely as a regional power but as a global leader in defence innovation.





This expansion aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, where DRDO plays a pivotal role in reducing import dependence. The new underwater awareness centres, for instance, could enhance capabilities in anti-submarine warfare, countering threats from adversaries in contested waters.





Similarly, the space awareness centres build on successes like the Agni and BrahMos missile series, integrating satellite reconnaissance with hypersonic technologies. These efforts promise to fortify India's strategic deterrence amid evolving geopolitical tensions.





Minister Meghwal, in his convocation speech, traced India's industrial evolution from post-independence challenges to today's burgeoning defence manufacturing ecosystem. He motivated students to "increase your strength, minimise your weakness, see the opportunity and convert that to success," echoing the nation's transformative journey.





The presence of SRM University's leadership—Founder Chancellor T R Paarivendhar, Pro-Chancellor P Sathyanarayanan, Vice-Chancellor Ch. Satish Kumar, Registrar R Premkumar, and members of key councils—lent academic gravitas to the occasion. It signalled a growing synergy between academia and defence research.





Dr Kamat's recognition comes at a juncture when DRDO has notched up milestones, including the successful induction of indigenous systems like the Akash missile and TEJAS fighter variants. The new labs are expected to accelerate projects in AI-driven autonomy and quantum-secured communications.





For India's defence sector, these developments mean enhanced R&D capacity, potentially spawning private sector partnerships under the Defence Corridors initiative. This could translate into thousands of jobs and bolster exports, as seen with recent BrahMos deals abroad.





Critically, the focus on underwater and space domains addresses gaps in India's maritime and celestial surveillance. With China's assertive naval expansions, such capabilities will safeguard vital sea lanes and support tri-service integration.





Universities like SRM-A.P. now stand poised to contribute talent pipelines, bridging theoretical research with practical defence applications. Dr Kamat's call to action resonates with the youth, who could drive India's leap from technology follower to innovator.





As India navigates a multipolar world, DRDO's blueprint under Dr Kamat promises resilience. This convocation not only celebrated individual excellence but heralded a bolder era for national defence R&D.





