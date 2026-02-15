



Defence Ministers Rajnath Singh of India and Catherine Vautrin of France will co-chair the 6th India-France Annual Defence Dialogue in Bengaluru on 17 February. This key bilateral meeting, announced by India's Ministry of Defence, underscores the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations.





The dialogue will comprehensively review all aspects of bilateral defence cooperation. Particular emphasis will be placed on expanding industrial collaboration, reflecting both countries' commitment to joint manufacturing and technology transfer.





A significant outcome expected from the talks is the renewal of the defence cooperation agreement for another decade. This extension will provide a stable framework for ongoing military engagements and future initiatives.





In a major development, both ministers are likely to witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a joint venture to manufacture Hammer precision-guided missiles. This deal will bolster India's indigenous defence production capabilities under the 'Make in India' initiative.





Further strengthening personnel exchanges, an announcement is anticipated on the reciprocal deployment of officers between Indian Army establishments and French Land Forces units. Such moves enhance interoperability and mutual understanding.





The ministers will also observe the virtual inauguration of the H125 Light Utility Helicopter Final Assembly Line by Tata Airbus. This event, to be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, will take place at Vemagal in Karnataka, marking a milestone in aerospace collaboration.





Defence has long been a cornerstone of the India-France relationship. The partnership has flourished through high-level exchanges, including Prime Minister Modi's role as Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade in July 2023 and President Macron's attendance as Chief Guest at India's Republic Day Parade in 2024.





Recent milestones, such as the India-EU Security and Defence Partnership, have further elevated ties with European allies like France. This broader framework supports enhanced strategic autonomy for India amid global geopolitical shifts.





Military-to-military cooperation continues to expand robustly. India and France conduct three flagship joint exercises annually: Exercise Shakti for army units, Exercise Varuna for naval forces, and Exercise Garuda for air forces, alongside numerous specialised engagements.





Catherine Vautrin's visit to India marks her first official trip since taking office as France's Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs on 12 October 2025. Her participation signals France's prioritisation of the Indo-Pacific region.





Established as a structured ministerial platform, the India-France Annual Defence Dialogue guides defence and security cooperation. The previous, 5th edition occurred in France from 11-13 October 2023, setting the stage for these advancements.





This dialogue in Bangalore not only reinforces existing pillars of cooperation but also paves the way for next-generation projects in missiles, helicopters, and personnel integration. It exemplifies how defence industrial ties can drive mutual technological and economic growth.





Based On ANI Report







