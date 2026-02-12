



Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is set to undertake a state visit to India from 18 to 22 February 2026, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the itinerary on 12 February, highlighting Lula's participation in the 2nd AI Summit in New Delhi on 19 and 20 February.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal outlined the schedule during a weekly briefing. Bilateral engagements will form the centrepiece on 21 February, when Lula will be hosted by India's President and meet the Vice President alongside other dignitaries.





A substantial business delegation will accompany the Brazilian leader, comprising ministers and nearly 150 private-sector representatives. This group aims to explore trade and investment opportunities, with multiple interactions planned to foster business ties.





The visit aligns with Brazil's foreign policy shift to diversify economic partnerships away from heavy reliance on the United States and China. Officials in Brasília have described it as one of the largest overseas missions of Lula's administration, underscoring its strategic importance.





Brazil's Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, ApexBrasil, opened accreditation for up to 200 business leaders, reflecting robust corporate interest in the Indian market. Preparations include renting a 500-seat auditorium in India for two days of meetings between Lula and Indian business figures.





Recent momentum in Brazil-India relations builds on high-level exchanges. In October 2025, Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and Defence Minister Jose Mucio Monteiro visited India, engaging with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on defence cooperation and expanding the Mercosur-India Preferential Trade Agreement, in place since 2009.





Political dialogue intensified in January 2026, with a phone call between Lula and Modi on 23 January. The leaders reaffirmed support for comprehensive United Nations reforms, including Security Council expansion—a longstanding priority for both nations.





Brazil has bolstered its presence in India by opening a new business office, one of only about 20 such global outposts. This move seeks to diversify exports, currently dominated by crude oil, which accounted for nearly 30 per cent of shipments to India in 2025.





Bilateral trade figures illustrate growing interdependence. India ranked as Brazil's tenth-largest export destination last year, with exports reaching USD 6.9 billion—a 30.2 per cent rise. Imports from India totalled USD 8.4 billion, up 21.9 per cent, resulting in a USD 1.5 billion deficit for Brazil but signalling strong volume growth.





Agriculture features prominently in the visit's agenda. Brazil plans to offer technical cooperation in family farming, with a representative from its agricultural research agency, Embrapa, joining the delegation to advance collaborative opportunities.





The MEA has already announced French President Emmanuel Macron's attendance at the AI Summit, marking Lula as the second confirmed leader. Further announcements on additional participants are expected soon, positioning the event as a major international gathering in New Delhi.





This visit carries political heft beyond economics. Brazilian officials view it as bolstering Lula's global stature, positioning Brazil assertively amid intensifying geopolitical competition.





Based On ANI Report







