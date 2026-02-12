



India and Canada have reached an agreement to station liaison officers in each other's territories, aiming to enhance the exchange of security-related information. This development follows a meeting between India's National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval, and his Canadian counterpart, Nathalie Drouin, during Doval's recent visit to Ottawa.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, confirmed the arrangement during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on 12 February 2026. He emphasised that the initiative stems from ongoing bilateral collaboration on security matters, particularly concerning crimes and drug trafficking.





Jaiswal noted that the liaison officers will ensure a 'clearer and smoother flow of information' and foster better coordination. No specific timeline has been set for their deployment, with the MEA promising updates as they become available.





This agreement builds on discussions held on Saturday during Doval's two-day visit to Canada. Both sides committed to strengthening their working relationships through these dedicated security and law-enforcement liaison roles.





The primary focus areas include combating the illegal flow of drugs, especially fentanyl precursors, and disrupting transnational organised criminal networks. Such measures are expected to streamline communications and enable timely information sharing on mutual concerns.





The MEA statement highlighted that the liaison officers will facilitate more effective bilateral responses to these threats. This step acknowledges progress in prior initiatives aimed at safeguarding citizens' safety and security.





Beyond drug-related issues, the two nations pledged to formalise cooperation on cybersecurity policy. They also agreed to enhance information sharing on cyber threats, aligning with domestic laws and international obligations.





Discussions further covered collaboration on fraud prevention and immigration enforcement. These commitments form part of a shared work plan to guide future cooperation on national security and law-enforcement priorities.





The agreement underscores a regular bilateral security dialogue between India and Canada. It reflects a pragmatic approach to addressing shared challenges amid evolving global security dynamics.





While diplomatic tensions have marked India-Canada relations in recent years, this development signals a willingness to cooperate on practical security fronts. The liaison mechanism could serve as a foundation for broader trust-building.





Observers note that fentanyl precursors and organised crime pose significant risks to both countries. Canada's role as a transit point for such substances into India amplifies the urgency of this partnership.





India's proactive stance on drug interdiction aligns with its domestic campaigns against narcotics. Enhanced intelligence from Canadian liaison officers could bolster operations targeting cross-border smuggling.





Similarly, cybersecurity cooperation addresses rising threats from state and non-state actors. Joint efforts may yield protocols for rapid threat intelligence exchange.





The absence of a deployment timeline suggests logistical deliberations are ongoing. Factors such as personnel selection, training, and host-country approvals will influence the rollout. This initiative parallels similar liaison arrangements India maintains with other nations. It exemplifies a multilateral strategy to counter asymmetric threats like drug cartels and cybercrime.





In the broader Indo-Pacific context, such bilateral pacts reinforce India's security architecture. They complement engagements with Quad partners and like-minded allies. Canada's involvement underscores its interest in regional stability, particularly amid concerns over illicit finance and extremism. The liaison officers may evolve into conduits for wider intelligence sharing.





As implementation progresses, metrics for success—such as disrupted shipments or thwarted cyber incidents—will gauge effectiveness. Regular reviews could refine the framework.





This agreement marks a constructive step in India-Canada ties, prioritising tangible outcomes over past frictions. It positions both nations to tackle pressing transnational challenges collaboratively.





Based On ANI Report







