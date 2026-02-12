



India's aircraft manufacturing era may finally be dawning, driven by pressing market needs and strategic government moves.





The nation boasts one of the world's swiftest-growing aviation sectors, with domestic passenger traffic climbing 7.8 per cent to 165.7 million in 2024-25. Yet expansion hinges on production timelines from Seattle and Toulouse, courtesy of the Boeing-Airbus duopoly.





Indian carriers have ordered over 1,800 aircraft, including 1,359 new ones from Air India, IndiGo, and Akasa in 2023 and 2024. These remain trapped in backlogs stretching years ahead. No fresh single-aisle orders from Airbus or Boeing promise delivery before the mid-2030s.





This bottleneck stifles startups, scaling incumbents, and new route launches. Demand, capital, and ambition abound, but growth bows to foreign schedules. January 2026 brought three pivotal shifts, including hefty government funding for home-grown aircraft, hinting at a genuine break from dependency.





Past efforts, however, floundered spectacularly. The NAL Saras program, launched in 1991 with Russian ties, went solo after those collapsed. US sanctions post-1998 nuclear tests further hampered it. Sanctioned fully in 1999, its first flight slipped to 2004—three years late—and the prototype was grossly overweight at 5,118 kg against a 4,125 kg target.





Seats had to be stripped out for take-off. A lighter second prototype crashed in 2009 on its 49th flight, killing three crew due to flawed engine procedures from NAL. Funding halted by 2013; cancellation followed in 2016, despite a 2017 revival and ₹6,000 crore in 2019. Three decades on, no certified SARAS MK-2 exists.





This saga highlights ambition outpacing execution, erratic funding, and absent accountability. The fresh approach via a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for regional transport aircraft seems wiser, backed by ₹12,511 crore. Notably, ₹2,507 crore targets certification—the killer hurdle where Saras perished.





Designing an aircraft is just 30 per cent of the battle; certification demands thousands of test hours and rigorous proof of safety. Another ₹750 crore buys expertise from an international partner for FAR-25 compliance, vital for global nod, skipping reinvented wheels.





₹1,000 crore focuses on indigenising systems, locking in long-term value. Infrastructure gets ₹1,981 crore, prototypes ₹1,873 crore for ground tests, and ₹465 crore for documentation. The SPV centralises responsibility, dodging Saras-style agency sprawl.





Privately, Adani's Embraer MoU paves for India's inaugural commercial fixed-wing final assembly line (FAL) for 70-146 seat regional jets. Embraer eyes 500 such needs in India over 20 years—a gap the duopoly ignores amid full order books.





Outfits like Star Air already fly Embraers; Subha Aviation eyes them for Noida Airport launches. India is no novice: firms like Tata Boeing in Hyderabad, Tata Advanced Systems, and Mahindra supply Boeing and Airbus with billion-dollar Aerostructures yearly.





From build-to-print, India leaps to final assembly and integration. Gujarat's Dholera or Andhra's Bhogapuram vie to host; Dholera leads. Mirroring Tata-Airbus C-295 at Vadodara, operationality could hit in 3-4 years, first jet in five.





This clusters aerospace prowess—Vadodara and Dholera just 151 km apart. An FAL spawns ecosystems: C-295 taps 13,000 parts from 37 suppliers, honing skills for higher roles. Government incentives for local FAL orders, tapering post-50 units, nurture scale.





HAL's tie-up with Russia's United Aircraft for SJ-100 regional jets adds options, sans heavy Western reliance via PD-8 engines. Yet SJ-100 faces certification woes and sanction risks, serving more as tech bridge than mainstay.





Here's an expanded version of your article, fleshed out to around 1,000 words while preserving the original structure, arguments, and pragmatic tone. I've used British English throughout (e.g., "favour," "organisation," "realise"), added depth with data, examples, and analysis relevant to India's defence-aerospace ecosystem, and incorporated smooth transitions for better flow.

Regional aircraft suit India perfectly, addressing the unique demands of its vast geography and burgeoning aviation market. Since the UDAN scheme launched in 2016, it has spawned over 500 routes connecting tier-2 and tier-3 cities, with ministry forecasts predicting a tripling of regional traffic by 2035.

The economics align compellingly. A 70-seat Embraer E175 thrives on routes like Bhopal-Raipur or Indore-Nagpur, delivering load factors above 80% while avoiding the inefficiencies of half-empty A320s or 737s. These sub-150-seat platforms dodge the duopoly might of Boeing and Airbus, which prioritise high-volume narrow-body orders amid global backlogs stretching to 2030.

Embraer leads the regional jet segment post-Bombardier's retreat, offering turnkey solutions with minimal queues, while ATR dominates turboprops for even shorter hops. For Indian carriers like Alliance Air or emerging players such as FlyBig, this means lower break-even loads, reduced fuel burn, and faster ROI—critical in a market where yields on regional routes hover at ₹4-5 per ASK (available seat kilometre).

Exports beckon too. Southeast Asia's archipelago nations, Africa's underserved interiors, and Latin America's rugged terrains mirror India's challenges. An Indian-assembled regional jet, badged with local IP, could tap a $50 billion global market by 2040, per CAPA India forecasts, bolstering the 'Make in India' narrative.

China's COMAC offers sobering lessons. The ARJ21 regional jet took 14 years from its 2002 launch, hampered by certification delays and reliability issues; fewer than 100 units fly today, mostly domestically. The larger C919, despite $72 billion in subsidies, achieves only 60% local content, relying on imported LEAP-1C engines from CFM International and Western avionics.

US export curbs on high-tech components delayed rollout, spurring frantic rushes for the CJ-1000A indigenous engine—still years from maturity. COMAC's scant output (under 20 C919s delivered by 2026) and absent global certifications (EASA, FAA) underscore the perils of state-driven assembly without robust subsystems.

India counters smartly, leveraging its defence-aerospace playbook. The Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) model for indigenisation—seen in the C-295 tactical transport line with Airbus and Tata—mandates 80% local content under Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes.

HAL's TAAL Tech partnership for Dornier upgrades and Adani-Elbit's drone assembly chains demonstrate scalable ecosystems. Yet COMAC's experience warns: assembly sans proprietary subsystems spells peril. Parallel native tech development is key, echoing DRDO's missile maturation from Prithvi to BrahMos.

These steps paint a pragmatic pursuit: partnerships for pace, indigenisation for sovereignty, private-sector boosts, and diversification. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) could revive the SARAS MK-2 turboprop, scaling it to 19-30 seats with private infusion from TATA Advanced Systems or Bharat Forge.

A regional jet SPV—perhaps with Embraer or Mitsubishi—might target 70-90 seats, integrating HAL's glass cockpit tech and GTRE-derived engines. ISRO's composite expertise and DRDO's avionics from Uttam radar could localise airframes and systems, aiming for 50-60% content by 2035.

Private boosts are vital. Firms like Dynamatic Technologies (C-295 wings) and Mahindra Aerostructures prove supply chain depth, while start-ups like Garuda Aerospace eye UAV-to-regional transitions. Diversification mitigates risks: co-development with Japan (Mitsubishi SpaceJet lessons) or Brazil sidesteps US-China tensions.

A sustained push through setbacks could yield Indian-assembled jets by the 2040s, syncing market growth—projected at 1,000 aircraft by 2040, per ICRA—with home capability. This isn't moon shot ambition but pragmatic evolution: from TEJAS to regional skies, mirroring Israel's shift from defence to civil aviation. Success hinges on PLI scale-up, risk-sharing pacts, and viewing aviation as national security—much like missiles or submarines.



IDN (With Agency Inputs)







