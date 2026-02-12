



In 1987, while undertaking a test pilot's course at France's prestigious École du Personnel Navigant d'Essais et de Réception (EPNER) in Istres, AVM Manmohan Bahadur (Retd) witnessed the awe-inspiring flights of the Rafale technology demonstrator.





Amid rigorous ground school sessions filled with complex aerodynamic equations and French-language flying instruction, the base would halt operations every few weeks for 'vol Rafale'.





The aircraft's dazzling displays of tight turns, loops, and afterburner bursts captivated onlookers, foreshadowing its eventual role in the Indian Air Force (IAF).





Rafale, meaning 'gust of wind' in French, embodies elusiveness in combat, evading adversaries with supreme agility. Yet its path to IAF service has stirred a tempest of controversy. This report examines the rationale and ramifications of India's prospective acquisition of 114 Rafale jets, reportedly valued at ₹3.25 lakh crore, during French President Emmanuel Macron's upcoming visit. This would mark the Indian armed forces' largest-ever procurement and Dassault Aviation's biggest global order.





The saga began with the Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) competition in 2008, evaluating six contenders across India's diverse terrains under stringent security. No leaks occurred, underscoring the process's integrity. After nearly two years, the Rafale and Eurofighter Typhoon emerged as frontrunners. In 2012, the government selected Rafale, but political sensitivities plunged the project into limbo, eroding IAF squadron strength.





Post-2010 Air Chiefs repeatedly urged swift acquisition of modern fighters as MiG-21 units retired. A 2016 deal for 36 Rafales provided temporary relief for two squadrons, yet the IAF's fleet has shrunk to 29 squadrons amid escalating threats.





Recent media buzz highlights a fresh tender for 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA), with vendors lobbying via Aero India expos in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, neighbours have bolstered their air power, exemplified by Rafale's proven efficacy in Operation Sindoor.





Several compelling factors underpin the push for 114 additional Rafales. Firstly, its prior shortlisting in MMRCA and combat validation in Operation Sindoor affirm its suitability for Indian conditions.





Secondly, bases like Hasimara in West Bengal and Ambala in Haryana already possess the requisite infrastructure to accommodate extra squadrons seamlessly.





Thirdly, the IAF boasts trained pilots and ground crew familiar with Rafale systems, enabling rapid integration and leveraging institutional expertise.





Fourthly, the Indian Navy's April 2025 contract for 26 Rafale-M naval variants enhances logistical synergy. Standardising on Rafale across services avoids the costs of diverse fleets.





The Rafale's multi-role versatility stands out: it switches missions without reconfiguration delays and multitasks in a single sortie, such as reconnaissance paired with precision strikes. Its extended range and endurance allow redeployment across vast distances—from Dibrugarh to Jaisalmer—swiftly.





Equipped with 14 hardpoints, it carries diverse munitions: Meteor beyond-visual-range missiles for air superiority, SCALP and Hammer for ground attacks. The SPECTRA electronic warfare suite neutralises incoming threats, while secure data links ensure stealthy communications impervious to enemy interception.





France's reliability as a partner seals the case. India has flown French jets since the 1950s—Toofani, Mystère, and the enduring Mirage-2000—without facing sanctions that have plagued dealings with the US or UK. The Navy too relies on French systems.





Contract terms will enforce 'Make in India' mandates, including a global MRO facility to empower MSMEs as suppliers. Reports suggest 14-20 aircraft from France initially, with the balance manufactured domestically, advancing indigenisation.





This scale offers leverage for technology transfer in critical areas like aero-engines and airframes. Failure to capitalise here would squander India's bargaining power.





In sum, procuring 114 Rafales promises to revitalise IAF capabilities, foster self-reliance, and deter regional foes, positioning India as a dominant aerial power.





Based On NDTV Report







