



The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has received approval to procure state-of-the-art electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) systems tailored for its Dornier-228 aircraft. This development marks a significant upgrade in the ICG's maritime surveillance toolkit, addressing longstanding gaps in real-time reconnaissance over India's vast exclusive economic zone (EEZ).





Dornier-228 platforms, maritime variants of the HAL-manufactured twin-turboprop aircraft, have long served as the ICG's workhorse for patrol duties. Indigenous to a large extent through Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), these aircraft currently rely on basic sensors for coastal monitoring. The integration of EO/IR systems will embed high-resolution daylight cameras, thermal imagers, and infrared detectors, enabling day-night operations even in adverse weather.





EO/IR technology functions by fusing visible-light electro-optical sensors with infrared detection, which captures heat signatures undetectable to the naked eye. For the ICG, this means pinpointing small vessels, identifying smuggling activities, or tracking illegal fishing trawlers from altitudes exceeding 10,000 feet. Such capabilities are vital amid rising maritime threats in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





India's 7,500-kilometre coastline demands robust surveillance, particularly with escalating tensions involving piracy off Gujarat, poaching in the Andaman Sea, and potential grey-zone activities by adversarial neighbours. The ICG, operating under the Ministry of Defence, conducts over 5,000 surveillance sorties annually; EO/IR enhancements could double detection efficacy during low-visibility missions.





This procurement aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in defence. While global vendors like Israel's Elbit Systems or the US's L3Harris dominate EO/IR markets, the approval emphasises indigenous integration by HAL or DRDO-linked firms. Estimated costs hover around ₹500-800 crore for 12-16 systems, fitting within the ICG's modernisation budget of ₹10,000 crore for 2025-30.





Dornier aircraft will undergo pod-mounted or fuselage-integrated retrofits, preserving their 1,800-kilometre range and 10-hour endurance. Trials could commence at INS Garuda in Kochi, with operational deployment targeted for 2028. This upgrade complements recent acquisitions like HAL's D4K variants and indigenous DHRUV MK-III helicopters.





Strategic imperatives drive this move. China's expanding naval footprint in the IOR, including submarine patrols near the Lakshadweep chain, necessitates persistent ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance). EO/IR-equipped Dorniers can cue naval assets, such as the INS Vikrant carrier group, for rapid response, enhancing domain awareness under the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR).





Pollution monitoring gains a boost too. EO/IR systems excel at detecting oil spills or chemical discharges via thermal anomalies, supporting the ICG's dual role in search-and-rescue (SAR) and environmental protection. In 2025 alone, the ICG responded to 180 SAR incidents, saving over 1,200 lives; enhanced sensors could shave response times by 30%.





Interoperability with tri-services platforms is another win. EO/IR data streams will feed into the Navy's Network for Information Sharing (NIS), enabling seamless handovers during joint operations like Sagar Kavach exercises. This fosters synergy with the Indian Navy's P-8I Poseidon fleet, which already employs advanced EO/IR for blue-water patrols.





Challenges persist, however. Electro-optical systems demand skilled operators, prompting the ICG to ramp up training at its Porbandar Aviation Centre. Cybersecurity risks in data links also loom, necessitating DRDO's indigenous encryption protocols. Supply chain delays, as seen in prior HAL projects, could push timelines, but government fast-tracking via emergency powers mitigates this.





Fiscal prudence underscores the approval. By opting for modular EO/IR payloads, the ICG avoids full airframe replacements, extending Dornier service life to 2040. This mirrors global trends, where the US Coast Guard integrates similar tech on its HC-144A Ocean Sentries for drug interdiction.





Broader implications ripple through India's defence ecosystem. Private players like Tata Advanced Systems or Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) may secure subsystem contracts, spurring jobs in Bengaluru's aerospace corridor. Export potential emerges too, positioning India as an EO/IR integrator for friendly nations like Maldives or Sri Lanka under SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).





In tandem with the ICG Shipbuilding Scheme—encompassing 24 Fast Patrol Vessels and offshore patrol vessels—this EO/IR infusion cements the Coast Guard's role as India's first responder at sea. Critics argue for hypersonic missile defences next, but surveillance primacy is irrefutable.





Ultimately, these systems transform Dorniers from routine patrollers into force multipliers. As maritime chokepoints like the Strait of Malacca heat up, the ICG's sharpened eyes will safeguard trade lanes carrying 80% of India's energy imports. This quiet approval heralds a vigilant maritime frontier.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







