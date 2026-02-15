



The Ministry of Defence has granted approval for the Indian Navy to procure state-of-the-art 4-megawatt marine gas turbine-based electric power generators. This decision marks a significant step in enhancing the operational endurance and electrical self-sufficiency of naval warships.





These generators are designed to provide reliable, high-output power for critical onboard systems, including propulsion auxiliaries, weapon controls, radar arrays, and electronic warfare suites. Each unit delivers a robust 4MW capacity, ensuring seamless performance even under demanding combat conditions.





The adoption of marine gas turbines underscores the Navy's shift towards compact, fuel-efficient power solutions. Unlike traditional diesel generators, gas turbines offer superior power-to-weight ratios, faster response times, and reduced maintenance needs, which are vital for modern warships operating in high-threat maritime environments.





This procurement aligns with the Navy's ongoing modernisation drive under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Indigenous manufacturing capabilities will be leveraged, with potential involvement from public sector undertakings like Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and private firms such as Tata Advanced Systems or L&T Defence.





The generators will primarily equip upcoming vessels, including Project 18 (next-generation stealth destroyers) and follow-on ships under Project 15B and Project 17A. They will also retrofit select legacy platforms, extending their service life amid regional security challenges posed by China's expanding blue-water navy.





Power generation remains a cornerstone of naval warfare capability. In carrier strike groups or destroyer squadrons, uninterrupted electricity powers vertical launch systems (VLS) for BrahMos and Astra missiles, as well as advanced sensors like the MF-STAR radar. Any blackout risks mission failure.





Gas turbine technology excels in delivering surge power for directed-energy weapons and high-power radars, which are integral to the Navy's future force structure. India's indigenous GTRE (Gas Turbine Research Establishment) has contributed foundational expertise, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers.





The approval comes at a time of heightened Indo-Pacific tensions. With Pakistan's submarine fleet modernising and China's Type 055 destroyers patrolling the Indian Ocean, the Navy requires platforms that maintain 24/7 combat readiness without logistical vulnerabilities.





Integration challenges include ensuring compatibility with COGAG (Combined Gas and Gas) propulsion systems already in service on Kolkata-class destroyers. Rigorous sea trials at the Navy's propulsion test facilities in Vishakhapatnam will validate performance metrics like fuel efficiency and thermal endurance.





Strategic partnerships may accelerate delivery. Collaborations with GE or Rolls-Royce for technology transfer could be revived, though the focus remains on DRDO-led indigenisation. Successful Kaveri derivative engines hint at fully home-grown alternatives by 2030.





For the Navy's three-carrier ambition—INS Vikrant, Vikramaditya, and the planned IAC-3—these generators enable sustained air wing operations, powering electromagnetic catapults and arrestor gear in future configurations.





Crew training programs will commence alongside procurement, utilising simulators. This ensures sailors master turbine management, fault diagnostics, and emergency protocols from day one.





The decision reinforces India's maritime doctrine, as outlined in the 2023 Naval Capstone Document. Robust power plants are non-negotiable for anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) strategies against peer adversaries in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.





Industry stakeholders welcome the move. Defence corridors in Hyderabad and Lucknow stand ready to scale production, creating high-skill jobs in precision engineering and metallurgy—key to sustaining a ₹5 lakh crore defence manufacturing ecosystem.





Looking ahead, this approval paves the way for hybrid power systems integrating gas turbines with lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells. Such innovations could debut on Project 75(I) submarines, heralding a new era of silent, efficient underwater propulsion.





The 4MW marine gas turbine generators represent a tactical multiplier for the Indian Navy. By fortifying electrical resilience, they ensure warfighting superiority in an era of contested seas.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







