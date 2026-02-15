



Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, delivered a stark assessment of the evolving global security landscape during a seminar in Pune.





Speaking at the JAI (Jointness, Aatmanirbhar Innovation) event organised by the Southern Command, he emphasised that distinguishing friends from foes has become increasingly challenging in today's world.





General Chauhan pointed out that the notions of permanent friendships or enduring enmities are no longer reliable. Strategic partnerships, he observed, have turned transactional, driven by immediate interests rather than long-term allegiances.





He urged India to cultivate the readiness to act alone when necessary, developing this capability across three critical dimensions: mental preparedness, structural reforms, and physical infrastructure.





The CDS highlighted the rapid shifts in the global security environment, marked by heightened uncertainty. He identified trends such as "coercive nationalism" and "economic weaponisation," where nations leverage trade, supply chains, technology access, and critical resources to exert strategic pressure.





Traditional declarations of war are giving way to subtler forms of confrontation, General Chauhan noted. Proxy conflicts, limited military engagements, and cyber operations have emerged as preferred tools of competition.





Moreover, cognitive and information warfare now dominate, targeting entire societies rather than solely military forces. These domains represent new battlegrounds in modern geopolitics.





Turning to the seminar's theme, "Jai Se Vijay," the CDS described it not merely as a slogan but as a comprehensive strategic doctrine. This framework connects intent with tangible outcomes, he explained.





JAI itself encapsulates three pillars: Jointness among the armed forces, Aatmanirbharta or self-reliance, and Innovation. General Chauhan stressed that these elements are essential for India to confront future threats effectively.





To achieve victory, India must confront its strategic vulnerabilities head-on, he asserted. Outdated military doctrines need overhaul, and entrenched organisational silos must be dismantled.





General Chauhan warned that the coming decade will be defined by intense competition, direct confrontations, and accelerated technological disruptions. The Indian Armed Forces, therefore, require transformation to thrive in this volatile era.





Victory, he concluded, hinges not on rhetoric or proclamations but on demonstrable, measurable results. This pragmatic approach underscores the need for actionable reforms across the defence establishment.





The seminar in Pune served as a timely platform for these insights, reinforcing the Southern Command's role in fostering strategic discourse within India's military leadership.





