



India is set to bolster its defence capabilities through the acquisition of Rafale fighter jets from France, addressing critical gaps in its air force arsenal. This move comes amid ongoing efforts to modernise the military amid regional security challenges.





The deal focuses on plugging capability gaps exacerbated by the Indian Air Force's declining squadron strength. Legacy Soviet-origin fighters have been progressively retired, while indigenous replacements, such as the Tejas, have faced repeated delays in meeting delivery deadlines.





Negotiations for the Rafale procurement have advanced to the final stage, though contract signing is anticipated to span several months. Technical specifications and commercial terms remain under discussion, ensuring alignment with India's strategic needs.





Dassault Aviation, the French manufacturer, will produce the aircraft in India, fostering local manufacturing expertise. The company has partnered with domestic firms, including Tata Advanced Systems, to fabricate critical parts and sub-systems, enhancing supply chain resilience.





This initiative aligns with India's push for self-reliance in defence production under the Atmanirbhar Bharat framework. By involving private sector players like Tata, the project promises technology transfer and skill development for the aerospace industry.





The Indian Air Force currently operates 36 Rafale jets, acquired in an earlier deal. The proposed purchase of 114 additional units will significantly augment its multi-role combat capabilities, including air superiority, ground strikes, and reconnaissance.





The Indian Navy has separately ordered 26 Rafales, tailored for carrier operations, further integrating this platform across tri-service operations. This synergy strengthens joint warfighting doctrines.





The momentum for the 114-jet deal gained traction ahead of the India-EU free trade agreement negotiations. French President Emmanuel Macron's planned visit is expected to catalyse progress, underscoring deepening Franco-Indian strategic ties.





In parallel, India is poised to ink a $10-billion submarine deal with Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems in March. This agreement emphasises technology sharing, bolstering the navy's undersea warfare prowess.





The Indian Navy will also procure six additional P-8I long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft via a government-to-government pact with the United States. These platforms will enhance surveillance over the vast Indian Ocean Region.





Official sources highlight that the P-8I additions will markedly improve the navy's anti-submarine warfare, maritime patrol, and precision strike capacities. This addresses vulnerabilities in contested maritime domains amid rising Chinese naval assertiveness.





For the Indian Army, procurement approvals cover advanced anti-tank mines designated as Vibhav. These man-portable systems will provide infantry units with enhanced defensive capabilities against armoured threats.





Overhauls have been sanctioned for key armoured assets, including armoured recovery vehicles (ARVs), T-72 main battle tanks, and BMP-II infantry combat vehicles. These upgrades extend platform life and integrate modern electronics and fire control systems.





The Rafale's armament suite includes the SCALP missile, known formally as the Système de Croisière Autonome à Longue Portée (long-range autonomous cruise missile system – general purpose). This air-launched weapon offers standoff strike precision with low-observable features.





Collectively, these procurements reflect a holistic approach to capability enhancement across air, sea, and land domains. They counterbalance squadron shortages, maritime domain awareness gaps, and mechanised force attrition.





Amid geopolitical tensions with neighbours like China and Pakistan, such acquisitions are vital for maintaining deterrence. The Rafale, with its spectrum warfare capabilities, active electronically scanned array radar, and beyond-visual-range missiles, plugs high-end gaps left by retiring MiG-21s and Mirage 2000s.





Local manufacturing under the Rafale deal will generate thousands of jobs and stimulate ancillary industries. Tata Advanced Systems' involvement exemplifies the growing role of private enterprise in defence, previously dominated by public sector undertakings.





The P-8I expansion builds on the navy's existing fleet of 12 aircraft, proven in operations like anti-piracy patrols and border surveillance. Integration with indigenous sensors will further amplify their effectiveness.





Army modernisations like Vibhav mines address tactical asymmetries in armoured warfare, particularly along the Line of Actual Control. T-72 upgrades incorporate reactive armour and improved night-fighting suites, bridging interim voids until next-generation tanks arrive.





Franco-Indian defence cooperation has matured since the 2016 Rafale deal, encompassing joint exercises like Garuda and co-development projects. The EU FTA could unlock offsets, easing technology barriers.





US partnerships via P-8I deals reinforce the Quad framework, enhancing interoperability against shared threats. Germany's submarine pact diversifies suppliers, mitigating over-reliance on Russia amid Ukraine-related sanctions.





These moves occur as India's defence budget prioritises capital acquisitions, targeting 70% indigenous content by 2027. Delays in projects like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft underscore the interim value of off-the-shelf platforms like Rafale.





The Rafale infusion, alongside naval and army procurements, signals accelerated military modernisation. It positions India to safeguard its interests in an volatile Indo-Pacific landscape.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







