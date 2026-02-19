



India's Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, has engaged in high-level discussions with his Australian counterpart, Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, to bolster bilateral defence ties. The meeting took place at the Russell Offices in Canberra, where General Dwivedi received a ceremonial welcome complete with a Guard of Honour.





Both army chiefs share a notable professional bond as alumni of the United States Army War College, Class of 2015. This common background fosters a deep camaraderie that underpins their strategic dialogue and enhances mutual understanding between the Indian and Australian armies.





The conversations centred on advancing defence cooperation, navigating regional security dynamics, and broadening the ambit of joint military exercises. General Dwivedi was also apprised of key operational and capability developments within the Australian Army, underscoring the strengthening partnership between the two forces.





In a related engagement, General Dwivedi visited the Australian Defence College. There, he interacted with Major General Martin White, the College Commander, and Brigadier Lara Troy, Commandant of the Australian War College.





He addressed faculty and student officers at the Australian Command and Staff College (ACSC), offering insights into contemporary leadership challenges. His speech highlighted jointness, adaptability, and the pivotal role of professional military education in preparing leaders for a volatile security landscape.





The visit culminated in a poignant tribute at the Australian War Memorial. General Dwivedi laid a wreath and participated in the solemn Last Post Ceremony, honouring the fallen soldiers and reaffirming shared values of sacrifice and service to peace.





This four-day official visit, spanning 16 to 19 February, aligns with broader efforts to deepen India-Australia defence relations. It reflects growing strategic convergence amid evolving Indo-Pacific security imperatives.





ANI







