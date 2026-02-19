



India's Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, has conducted key bilateral interactions during Exercise MILAN and the International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam, underscoring the nation's commitment to bolstering maritime partnerships.





On the sidelines of these prestigious events, Vice Admiral Sobti engaged with Vice Admiral Axel Deertz, Commander of the German Fleet and Supporting Forces. Their discussions centred on avenues for enhanced cooperation, professional exchanges, and sustained maritime engagements between the Indian Navy and its German counterpart.





The Indian Navy highlighted this interaction on X, noting that it reflects growing operational convergence and interoperability. The presence of the German Navy's P-8 maritime patrol aircraft at the event further exemplifies this strengthening synergy between the two forces.





In a parallel meeting, Vice Admiral Sobti convened with Brigadier General Mohamed Saleem, Commandant of the Maldives National Defence Force Coast Guard. This dialogue emphasised the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean Region and the enduring maritime partnership between India and the Maldives.





The talks focused on advancing cooperation, broadening professional exchanges, and reinforcing a shared resolve to promote regional maritime security and stability. The participation of the MNDF Coast Guard Ship Huravee at MILAN 2026 demonstrates the Maldives' dedication to enhancing interoperability and collaborative efforts at sea.





These leadership engagements form part of the broader International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026, one of the largest naval gatherings in independent India's history. The event features 71 ships, including 19 foreign warships, with representation from 65 nations.





Earlier during the IFR, the Indian Navy showcased its multi-domain operational prowess through search and rescue drills, operational readiness demonstrations by the elite MARCOS commandos, and dynamic maritime manoeuvres. Iconic assets such as INS Vikrant were prominently displayed, highlighting India's combat preparedness and indigenous maritime capabilities.





Exercise MILAN, hosted alongside the IFR in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, serves as a vital platform for multinational naval forces to foster interoperability and address shared maritime challenges. Continued interactions during MILAN 2026 are expected to deepen these ties.





These developments signal India's proactive diplomacy in the maritime domain, particularly amid evolving geopolitical dynamics in the Indo-Pacific. Strengthening alliances with partners like Germany and the Maldives aligns with New Delhi's vision for a secure and stable Indian Ocean Region.





ANI







