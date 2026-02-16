



India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted how a decade of defence reforms reached a pivotal moment during Operation Sindoor, underscoring the tangible gains from sustained efforts to bolster the nation's military capabilities.





In an exclusive interview with PTI, Modi emphasised that these reforms proved their worth amid the high-stakes demands of the operation, with the armed forces demonstrating remarkable courage that filled the nation with pride.





He asserted that as India assumes a more prominent global role, modernising its defence sector aligns with contemporary realities, requiring constant preparedness against security threats.





Modi pointed to the Union Budget 2026-27, which allocates a record ₹7.85 lakh crore to defence—15 per cent higher than the previous year and the largest share for any ministry or department.





This substantial outlay reflects the government's unwavering commitment since its inception to back the armed forces fully, equipping them with cutting-edge Indian innovations as technology reshapes global dynamics.





The Prime Minister noted that the NDA administration has pursued modernisation and self-reliance in defence for the past 11 years, fostering a vibrant ecosystem of start-ups contributing to national strength.





During Operation Sindoor, the benefits of these reforms shone through, though Modi clarified that defence budgets and upgrades form part of an ongoing strategy, not tied to isolated events.





Responding to queries on whether the increased allocation stems from lessons of the operation or signals distrust towards neighbours like Pakistan, Modi affirmed India's need to remain robust and vigilant at all times.





Modernisation remains a core priority, with ₹1.85 lakh crore earmarked specifically for it—a 25 per cent jump from last year—alongside nearly ₹2.2 lakh crore in capital expenditure for the three services.





Significantly, 75 per cent of this capital outlay is reserved for domestic procurement, boosting security while generating employment and fortifying the industrial base.





Modi highlighted the explosive growth in defence exports, surpassing ₹23,000 crore—a nearly 35-fold increase over the decade—and record-high indigenous production levels.





The government has also prioritised ex-servicemen's welfare, allocating over ₹12,000 crore for healthcare schemes, marking a 45 per cent rise in percentage terms.





He praised the fulfilment of the long-standing One Rank One Pension (OROP) demand, a promise delivered by the NDA after decades of delay.





Modi contrasted this with past regimes, lamenting how the defence sector was exploited for personal gain through scams, a veiled critique of previous Congress-led governments.





The interview reinforces the NDA's vision of harnessing Indian talent to empower the forces, with reforms yielding visible results in operational success and economic multipliers.





Based On PTI Report







