



In the early 1980s, Sweden and India independently launched ambitious programs to modernise their air forces with lightweight, single-engine fighter jets. Sweden's Saab JAS 39 Gripen aimed to replace the ageing Viggen fleet, while India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) TEJAS sought to phase out the MiG-21s and foster domestic aerospace prowess, according to an analysis here.





Both designs prioritised agility, versatility, and cost-effectiveness, incorporating delta-wing configurations and fly-by-wire controls for air superiority, ground strikes, and reconnaissance roles.





The Gripen swiftly emerged as a global benchmark for reliability and export success. From its program inception in June 1982, it achieved operational service with the Swedish Air Force by June 1996—a mere 14 years.





This rapid timeline leveraged Sweden's rich aerospace heritage, building on precedents like the Draken and Viggen. Over 270 Gripens have been produced across variants, with facilities in Linköping, Sweden, and Gavião Peixoto, Brazil, targeting around 36 units annually.





Export momentum continues unabated for the Gripen. Recent deals include Colombia's order for 17 Gripen E/F jets, slated for delivery between 2026 and 2032. Thailand plans further acquisitions, while negotiations persist with Canada and others.





SAAB's emphasis on technology transfer, modular upgrades, and seamless NATO integration has fuelled this appeal. The jet's operational pedigree shone in July 2025 during Thailand-Cambodia border clashes, where Thai forces paired Gripens with F-16s for effective air operations.





Technologically, the Gripen excels with supercruise capability, low operating costs of approximately $4,000–5,000 per flight hour, and cutting-edge systems like the Raven ES-05 AESA radar and advanced sensor fusion.





Early hurdles, such as a 1989 prototype crash, were met with resilient management and swift corrections. Consistent funding, streamlined decision-making, minimal bureaucracy, and partnerships—for instance, the GE F414 engine—ensured steady progress and industrial dividends.





In stark contrast, India's TEJAS program has spanned over 33 years to reach meaningful operational scale. Launched in the early 1980s, it delivered its first fully indigenous lightweight multirole fighter to the Indian Air Force (IAF), with newer variants boasting over 70 per cent Indian content.





This includes GaN-based AESA radars, optimised high-altitude performance, and integration readiness for Astra, ASRAAM, and future BrahMos-NG missiles.





Production milestones for TEJAS are accelerating, albeit belatedly. Forty MK-1 aircraft now serve with the IAF, while MK-1A variants await delivery with comprehensive avionics suites. HAL targets 24 rollouts by March 2026, supporting orders for 180 MK-1A and MK-2 jets—the latter eyeing its maiden flight in late 2026 or early 2027. Nine additional aircraft have flown but remain grounded due to scarce GE F404 engines, underscoring supply vulnerabilities.





Despite these strides, TEJAS grapples with persistent delays and subdued squadron strength. MK-1A deliveries, initially slated for 2024, have slipped to mid-2026 or beyond. Early output lagged at 8–16 units yearly, now inching towards 24.





The MiG-21 retirements have strained IAF numbers, fuelling dissatisfaction and tarnishing public perception—even as the jet's technical merits, from indigenous design to operational competence, stand undisputed.





The TEJAS saga reveals profound systemic frailties rather than engineering deficits. Bureaucratic inertia delayed approvals across silos involving DRDO, Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), HAL, the Ministry of Defence, and certification bodies.





Unclear responsibilities bred inefficiency, while evolving IAF specifications triggered repeated redesigns, testing, and recertification. Foreign engine dependency exacerbated timelines, compounded by post-1998 Pokhran sanctions and underestimation of program complexity.





Gripen's triumph stems from decisive leadership and efficient execution. Sweden maintained clear objectives, centralised authority, and agile responses, blending domestic expertise with judicious international collaboration. This model delivered timely capability, global market penetration, and economic gains, proving that robust processes can elevate even ambitious projects.





TEJAS, by comparison, exemplifies how institutional fragmentation hampers potential. Slow production, engine shortages, and inter-agency discord overshadowed its self-reliance triumphs. Yet rectification is underway: enhanced private sector roles, diversified supply chains, and centralised oversight promise revival.





Both programs underscore a pivotal truth in defence aviation. Gripen's 14-year ascent highlights the potency of streamlined governance and adaptability. TEJAS's protracted path warns of bureaucracy's toll, yet its technical foundation signals untapped promise.

For India, emulating Gripen-like efficiencies—via unambiguous accountability, reduced red tape, and strategic partnerships—could propel TEJAS to international acclaim. With production ramping up and MK-2 on the horizon, the jet harbours Gripen-esque potential, provided systemic reforms take firm root.





