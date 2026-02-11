



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is gearing up for Exercise Vayu Shakti, a biennial firepower demonstration set to unfold on 27 February at the Pokhran field firing range in Rajasthan. This event promises to feature an impressive array of combat aircraft, underscoring the service's operational prowess.





Rafale, Su-30MKI, MiG-29, TEJAS, Jaguar, and Mirage-2000 fighters headline the participating assets. These multirole platforms will demonstrate their capabilities alongside attack helicopters such as the Apache and Combat Gunship Prachand, as well as the Light utility helicopter.





Over 120 assets in total, encompassing fighter jets, rotary-wing aircraft, and transport planes, will take to the skies. This scale reflects the IAF's integrated approach to air power projection, blending precision strikes with logistical support.





A key highlight of this edition is its tribute to Operation Sindoor, conducted last year. Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, noted that the exercise assumes a "different connotation" post-Sindoor, celebrating the IAF's successful role in that high-stakes mission.





Air Marshal Kapoor addressed queries on long-distance targeting during a press conference in New Delhi. He clarified that such capabilities will not feature in the Pokhran showcase, focusing instead on other tactical demonstrations suited to the range's parameters.





Exercise Vayu Shakti has evolved into a cornerstone of IAF public engagements since its inception. Held every two years, it serves as a platform to exhibit indigenous and imported hardware in synchronised operations, boosting national morale and deterrence signalling.





The inclusion of the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft marks a milestone for India's self-reliance drive under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Paired with the Rafale's advanced avionics and the Su-30MKI's heavy strike profile, it illustrates the IAF's diverse fleet composition.





Helicopter elements like the Apache's Hellfire missile integration and the LCH Prachand's high-altitude performance add depth to the display. These assets proved pivotal in recent border skirmishes, echoing their potential utility in varied terrains.





Pokhran's vast expanse, historically tied to India's nuclear tests, provides an ideal venue for live ordnance drops and simulated engagements. Spectators can expect thunderous flypasts and precision bombing runs, all under stringent safety protocols.





This demonstration arrives amid ongoing IAF modernisation efforts, including squadron strength rebuilding and induction of new platforms. It also aligns with heightened geopolitical tensions in the region, reaffirming India's aerial dominance.





Air Marshal Kapoor's presentation detailed the choreography, emphasising seamless inter-service coordination. Ground crews, radar units, and forward controllers will enable real-time battle management, mirroring operational realities.





Operation Sindoor's legacy looms large, reportedly involving deep strikes against terror infrastructure. While specifics remain classified, Vayu Shakti will subtly honour these feats through themed manoeuvres, without revealing sensitive tactics.





Public attendance and live streaming are anticipated, allowing defence enthusiasts and civilians to witness IAF excellence. Past editions have drawn lakhs, fostering pride in indigenous capabilities like the Tejas and Prachand.





As India navigates strategic challenges from neighbours, events like Vayu Shakti reinforce deterrence. They also spotlight private sector contributions, from HAL's assembly lines to foreign offsets in Make in India projects.





The exercise concludes a busy calendar for the IAF, following joint drills with allies. It sets the stage for Aero India 2026, where further unveilings could accelerate procurement pipelines.





Based On PTI Report







