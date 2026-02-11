



Solar Industries India Limited, a leading explosives and defence manufacturing firm based in Nagpur, has unveiled Vijayastra, its indigenous unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designed for precision strikes and reconnaissance missions.





The development marks a significant stride in India's push for self-reliance in defence technologies under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Announced on 11 February 2026, Vijayastra integrates advanced propulsion systems derived from Solar Industries' expertise in rocket propellants and warheads.





Vijayastra boasts a loitering munition capability, allowing it to patrol designated areas for up to 90 minutes before executing kamikaze-style attacks on high-value targets. Its lightweight composite airframe, weighing under 15 kilograms, enables deployment from man-portable launchers or small UAV carriers. The system employs GPS/INS navigation augmented by electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) seekers for terminal guidance, achieving pinpoint accuracy within a 2-metre circular error probable (CEP).





Engineered for versatility, Vijayastra operates at altitudes between 100 and 4,000 metres, with a maximum range exceeding 50 kilometres. Solar Industries has incorporated indigenous rocket motors, drawing from its proven Nagastra-1 platform, which the Indian Army inducted in 2023. This evolution addresses gaps in swarm drone tactics and counter-UAV operations amid escalating border tensions with neighbours.





The UAV's warhead, a high-explosive fragmentation type with programmable fuse options, delivers a lethal radius of 15 metres, optimised for armoured vehicles, bunkers, and personnel concentrations. Testing at Solar Industries' facilities in Maharashtra demonstrated successful intercepts against moving targets, including simulated enemy tanks. Defence analysts praise its cost-effectiveness, priced below ₹10 lakh per unit, making it viable for mass production.





This project aligns with the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) collaborative ecosystem, where Solar Industries contributes propulsion technologies for programmes like Akash and Pinaka missiles.





Vijayastra's development benefited from Technology Development Fund (TDF) grants, underscoring private sector innovation in unmanned systems. Trials involved integration with Indian Army's artillery units, validating real-time data links for beyond-line-of-sight operations.





Geopolitically, Vijayastra bolsters India's asymmetric warfare posture along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Line of Control (LoC), where low-cost, attritable drones counter superior adversary numbers. Its man-in-the-loop override feature minimises collateral risks, adhering to international norms on autonomous weapons. Export potential looms large, with interest from South Asian allies seeking alternatives to Chinese UAVs.





Solar Industries invested over ₹50 crore in R&D, leveraging its 75% domestic content in explosives manufacturing. Production scaling is underway at its Ambernath facility, aiming for 1,000 units annually by 2027. The firm anticipates orders from the Tri-Services, including Navy adaptations for maritime surveillance.





Challenges during development included electronic warfare (EW) resilience, addressed via frequency-hopping anti-jamming modules. Future variants may incorporate AI-driven swarm intelligence, enabling coordinated attacks. Vijayastra's rollout coincides with India's UAV export surge, valued at $200 million in FY2025.





Industry observers note Solar Industries' pivot from mining explosives to high-tech munitions since its 2020 defence diversification. Partnerships with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) ensure sensor fusion, while Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) explores air-launched configurations. This positions India as a net exporter in the $15 billion global loitering munitions market.





Vijayastra's induction promises to reshape tactical doctrines, offering infantry units organic fire support without risking manned assets. As border skirmishes persist, such indigenous platforms reduce import dependency, currently at 60% for UAVs. Solar Industries' CEO hailed it as a "game-changer for precision loitering."





