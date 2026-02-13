Royal Air Force'S Panavia Tornado fighter jet





India and the United Kingdom have agreed to deepen military training ties, with Indian Air Force instructors set to train Royal Air Force pilots. This pact emerged from the 19th UK-India Air Staff Talks, which wrapped up on Thursday in New Delhi, as announced in a British High Commission press release.





The move builds directly on a milestone in January this year, when an Indian Air Force officer first served as an instructor at the Royal Air Force College Cranwell. This elite air academy shapes the RAF's future officers. It was a historic first, as all three of Britain's military academies—across air, sea, and land—hosted Indian instructors from their counterpart services.





Air Vice Marshal Ian Townsend, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff, hailed the new Letter of Agreement as a pivotal advance. He noted that integrating Indian Qualified Flying Instructors (QFIs) into UK Military Flying Training Systems bolsters longstanding RAF-IAF bonds. This step, he said, sharpens interoperability and underscores a joint pursuit of aircrew training excellence.





Townsend emphasised the forward-looking nature of the partnership. "Together, we are investing in the foundation of a long-term collaboration and shaping a partnership that is both enduring and strategic in its outlook," he stated.





Commodore Chris Saunders MBE, Royal Navy Defence Adviser at the British High Commission, described the upcoming deployments as a key milestone. They advance the UK-India defence relationship under the UK-India Vision 2035 framework. Saunders highlighted how they foster mutual trust and shared expertise in training.





He pointed to the growing sophistication of joint efforts. From Indian officers instructing at Britain's three officer academies to QFIs joining professional flying squadrons, cooperation now permeates every level. This builds depth, mutual understanding, and interoperability across services.





The Air Staff Talks form part of annual high-level dialogues, typically led by two-star officers or above. They cover military collaboration topics. The prior round occurred in London in 2025.





A broader military training agreement was inked during Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to Mumbai in October 2025. That deal laid groundwork for these expansions.





Specifically, Indian Air Force QFIs will deploy to RAF Valley. There, they will instruct on the BAE Hawk-T2 or Texan-T1 aircraft. Throughout their tenure, they will remain under IAF command while delivering training to RAF personnel.





This air initiative mirrors naval and army precedents. Since May 2024, the Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth has hosted an Indian Navy instructor. In May 2025, an Indian Army officer joined the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst as an instructor.





Recent joint exercises underscore the momentum. In 2025, the UK and India ran their largest-ever maritime drill, involving both nations' Carrier Strike Groups. Soon after, the Ajeya Warrior army exercise took place in Rajasthan.





On the air front, the Indian Air Force joined the UK's multilateral Cobra Warrior exercise for the first time in 2023. In 2024, the RAF participated in the IAF's inaugural multilateral air combat exercise, Tarang Shakti.





These developments signal a maturing strategic alliance. As global security challenges evolve, such integrations in training and operations enhance both forces' readiness and alignment.





Based On ANI Report







