



Two individuals sustained minor injuries following a collision between the US Navy's Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Truxtun and the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply in the Caribbean region. The mishap occurred during a routine ship-to-ship refuelling operation on Wednesday, local time, as confirmed by US Southern Command spokesman Colonel Emmanuel Ortiz.





Both vessels were engaged in a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) manoeuvre, a complex procedure where fuel, ammunition, and supplies are transferred between ships steaming parallel at speeds of around 10-15 knots. Such operations demand precise coordination amid waves, wind, and relative motion, making them one of the riskiest evolutions in naval aviation.





The USS Truxtun, a Flight IIA destroyer homeported in Norfolk, Virginia, had departed on 6 February for a scheduled deployment. Commissioned in 2009, it boasts advanced Aegis combat systems, Tomahawk cruise missiles, and vertical-launch anti-submarine rockets, underscoring its role in multi-mission operations from air defence to anti-surface warfare.





In contrast, the USNS Supply is a non-commissioned auxiliary vessel owned by the US Navy but crewed primarily by civilian mariners from the Military Sealift Command. Launched in 1994, it supports carrier strike groups with over 177,000 barrels of fuel and vast stores, enabling extended deployments without port calls.





Colonel Ortiz reported that the two injured personnel are in stable condition, with no further casualties. Both ships sustained damage but confirmed their ability to proceed safely under their own power. The precise location remains undisclosed, though it falls within the US Southern Command's (SOUTHCOM) area of responsibility, encompassing the Caribbean, parts of the South Atlantic, and South Pacific.





An investigation is underway to determine the cause, which could involve human error, mechanical failure, or environmental factors. Naval collisions during RAS are infrequent but highlight vulnerabilities in high-tempo operations, especially amid the current military build-up.





This incident stems from a directive by US President Donald Trump for a substantial naval presence in the Caribbean to combat drug trafficking. SOUTHCOM now hosts 12 warships, including the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its carrier strike group, marking one of the largest concentrations since the 1980s.





The build-up aims to interdict narcotics flows from South America, with the carrier providing air superiority via F-35C jets and E-2D Hawkeyes for surveillance. Destroyers like Truxtun contribute helicopter-launched anti-submarine warfare and over-the-horizon targeting, while supply ships sustain the flotilla's endurance.





Historically, US Navy collisions have proven deadly, serving as stark reminders of operational perils. In June 2017, the USS Fitzgerald collided with the merchant vessel ACX Crystal off Japan, killing seven sailors when flooding breached sleeping quarters.





Merely two months later, on 21 August 2017, the USS John S. McCain struck the tanker Alnic MC in the Strait of Malacca, resulting in 10 drownings after a steering casualty ripped open the hull. These Pacific tragedies prompted sweeping reforms, including bridge watchstander training and collision avoidance protocols.





While the current incident resulted in only minor injuries, it underscores persistent challenges in an era of intensified deployments. Fatigue from sustained operations, integration of civilian-crewed auxiliaries, and the demands of underway replenishment remain focal points for naval safety reviews.





The US Navy has since emphasised simulation-based training and automated systems like the Distance Line Measurement System to mitigate risks during RAS. Nonetheless, this event in the Caribbean will likely trigger a safety stand-down and procedural audits within SOUTHCOM.





As the investigation unfolds, it serves as a cautionary note amid the anti-drug campaign's momentum. The ability of both ships to continue operations minimises disruptions, but questions linger over equipment integrity and crew readiness in contested waters.





Based On ANI Report







