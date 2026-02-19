



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has affirmed the nation's capability to safeguard its sovereignty using home-grown technology, as highlighted by Director General (Electronics and Communication Systems) Dr Binay Kumar Das.





Speaking at the third convocation of Sarla Birla University in Ranchi on Wednesday, Dr Das pointed to Operation Sindoor as a testament to this prowess. He noted that the operation showcased India among a select group of countries able to rely on indigenous systems for defence.





Central to his remarks were the Akash air defence system and the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, both deployed during the operation. These weapons, developed entirely with Indian technology, have earned the confidence of the Army and the public alike.





Dr Das emphasised India's peaceful ethos, underscoring the necessity for robust arms and ammunition to maintain global peace. "India is a peace-loving nation and must possess adequate arms and ammunition to safeguard peace globally," he stated.





Reflecting on the missile programme's evolution, he recalled its humble beginnings three decades ago. At that time, India lacked full expertise in building such systems, enduring nearly 100 failed attempts before achieving success.





Today, India stands recognised as a global missile power, a transformation Dr Das attributed to persistent innovation. He expressed personal pride in bolstering the country's defence manufacturing, now actively protecting the nation.





TOI







