



Google Chief Sundar Pichai has announced a transformative investment in India's AI landscape, spotlighting Visakhapatnam as the site of a new full-stack AI hub. This bold initiative forms part of Google's staggering USD 15 billion commitment to bolstering infrastructure across India.





Pichai shared these details during his keynote at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event, running from 16 to 20 February, draws global leaders to harness AI for tackling pressing challenges under its guiding 'Sutras' of People, Planet, and Progress.





Reflecting on his roots, Pichai recalled his student days travelling by Coromandel Express from Chennai to IIT-Kharagpur, passing through a then-sleepy Visakhapatnam. He painted a vivid picture of the city as a modest coastal hub teeming with untapped promise.





Today, that same locale stands poised for a tech renaissance, courtesy of Google's visionary blueprint. The forthcoming AI hub promises gigawatt-scale computing power alongside a cutting-edge international subsea cable gateway.





These facilities will propel AI innovation, generating jobs and empowering businesses nationwide. Pichai's address underscored India's meteoric digital evolution, mirroring his own journey from IIT alumnus to Alphabet CEO.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries attended, signalling strong governmental backing for such ventures. This development cements Visakhapatnam's emergence as a key global AI nexus, elevating India's stature in the tech arena.





The hub's full-stack design will underpin next-generation AI services, from advanced analytics to machine learning deployments. It aligns seamlessly with the summit's ethos of multilateral collaboration for sustainable growth.





Google's investment reflects broader trends of tech giants doubling down on India amid its booming digital economy. Visakhapatnam's strategic coastal position enhances its viability for subsea connectivity, slashing data latencies.





Local talent pools, bolstered by institutions like IITs, will fuel the hub's operations. Economic ripple effects could include thousands of high-skill jobs in AI, data centres, and related fields. This move intensifies competition among hyperscalers, with rivals like Microsoft and Amazon also eyeing Indian expansion. India's progressive policies, including data localisation and AI ethics frameworks, have lured such commitments.





Pichai's personal narrative resonated, bridging nostalgia with futuristic ambition. The announcement invigorates the India AI Impact Summit, already a platform for ground breaking dialogues. As the event progresses, expect deeper dives into AI's role in climate action, healthcare, and education—core to the 'Sutras'. Google's pledge positions India not merely as a market, but as a vanguard in global AI infrastructure.





ANI







