



India and Israel are accelerating negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), with an Israeli delegation set to visit New Delhi later this month. Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, announced that talks will resume in late February, just two weeks from the statement date.





The Terms of Reference (ToR) for the FTA were formally signed in November 2025 during Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to Israel. This foundational step has paved the way for structured discussions.





Ambassador Azar outlined a pragmatic approach to the negotiations, proposing a two-stage process. The initial phase will target 'low-hanging fruit'—easier issues amenable to quick resolution—before tackling more complex matters.





Both nations aim to conclude the deal by the end of 2026. Azar cited India's recent FTA successes with the EU, UAE, and Australia as a positive precedent, underscoring New Delhi's growing prowess in global trade pacts.





Amid regional tensions, Azar stressed the importance of de-radicalisation and implementing a 20-point plan in Gaza. He expressed optimism that diplomacy would triumph, with Hamas honouring its commitments from Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh summit to demilitarise.





India's role in the region could be pivotal, according to the ambassador. As the world's fastest-growing major economy, India offers substantial opportunities for Israel and Arab countries alike, fostering broader Middle East stability.





Azar referenced the recent meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump. Their discussions centred on countering threats from Iran's regime, including its nuclear ambitions, ballistic missile programme, and support for proxies.





While diplomacy remains the preference, the US is bolstering military capabilities to convey a firm message. Azar noted Iran's history of stalling and deceiving the international community, signalling that patience is wearing thin.





Anticipation is building for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's prospective visit to Israel, though no formal announcement has been made. Professional teams from both sides are coordinating to maximise outcomes.





The visit is poised to deepen defence industry ties and streamline financial collaborations in cutting-edge fields like artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and cybersecurity. Long-standing partnerships in transportation, agriculture, and water management are also expected to gain momentum.





This evolving relationship marks a shift towards greater technological integration between India and Israel. Ambassador Azar voiced hope for the trip to occur at the earliest opportunity, cementing bilateral gains.





The FTA negotiations and potential Modi visit highlight a strategic convergence. They promise enhanced economic ties, defence cooperation, and shared innovation, positioning both nations as key players in global technology and security arenas.





