



S Paul Kapur, the leading Trump administration diplomat for South and Central Asia, has described the Quadrilateral Strategic Dialogue—known as the Quad, comprising India, the United States, Japan, and Australia—as a 'very important platform' that has performed well. Speaking to the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on South and Central Asia on 11 February 2026, Kapur highlighted India's active and vital participation in this grouping.





Kapur noted ongoing efforts to broaden defence exercises and interoperability between the U.S. and India, building on their latest ten-year defence cooperation framework signed in October 2025. He mentioned prospective purchases of weapon systems in the pipeline, which would bolster India's defences, safeguard its sovereignty, generate American jobs, and benefit both nations.





The diplomat linked recent advancements in U.S.-India relations to a freshly completed trade deal. Following the trade framework agreed upon last week by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, attention can now shift to shared priorities, including reduced trade barriers with one of the world's largest economies and deeper cooperation.





Despite lingering uncertainties over trade, Kapur affirmed that India and the U.S. are progressing across most facets of their partnership. On energy matters, he pointed out India's reduction in Russian oil purchases and its diversification efforts, which align with U.S. preferences. India has increased its imports of U.S. energy, presenting a promising avenue to replace Russian supplies with American and other global sources.





Turning to Pakistan, Kapur described it as another key regional partner. The two countries are collaborating to unlock Pakistan's potential in critical mineral resources, while expanding energy and agricultural trade alongside continued counter-terrorism efforts.





Kapur expressed optimism about recent political developments in Bangladesh and Nepal. He called Bangladesh's elections on 12 February 2026 a 'great thing', with the U.S. viewing them positively, much like the anticipated general elections in Nepal in early March. He framed these changes as youth-led movements toppling older regimes, paving the way for greater democratic engagement. The U.S. anticipates secure and peaceful polls in Nepal and stands ready to work with the victors.





A recurring theme in Kapur's testimony was the undesirability of a dominant, hostile power controlling South Asia. Such a force could wield coercive influence over the global economy, he warned, urging the U.S. to keep the region free and open through partnerships. China was referenced multiple times during the hour-long hearing, underscoring its shadow over discussions.





Congressional views on the Trump administration's approach to India varied. Indian-American Democrat Representative Ami Bera, who visited India in late September 2025 amid a 50% U.S. tariff and a $1,00,000 fee on certain H-1B visas, stressed continuity in the three-decade U.S. strategy towards India, originating from the Clinton era. He positioned India as a crucial element in stabilising the Indo-Pacific and voiced cautious optimism about the trade deal.





Kapur concurred that the U.S. strategy towards India transcends party lines. Responding to Bera's request, he urged India to leverage its diplomatic channels with Moscow to aid U.S. peace efforts in Ukraine, without needing to stray far from its core interests.





In reply to Texas Republican Keith Self, Kapur emphasised that a strong, independent, and prosperous India inherently denies China a vast portion of the Indo-Pacific, marking a strategic victory for the U.S. He clarified that the U.S. aim is not to exclude China from the region but to thwart any hegemon's dominance or coercive control.





Ranking Member Sydney Kamlager-Dove, a Democrat, questioned preconditions for U.S. participation in the upcoming Quad Leaders Summit, which India is slated to host this year. Kapur sidestepped this directly. She highlighted the Quad's scant mentions—effectively just once in full—in the Trump administration's 2025 National Security Strategy.





Kamlager-Dove decried the 50% tariff on India as a needless rift that postponed the Quad Summit and undermined decades of trust-building.





She also took issue with President Trump's claims of brokering a ceasefire in the May 2025 four-day India-Pakistan war and offering to mediate on Kashmir, which she felt overshadowed U.S. diplomatic contributions.





The hearing touched on Afghanistan, with Kamlager-Dove raising concerns over protections for resettled Afghans and women's rights under Taliban rule. Committee Chair Bill Huizenga, a Republican, countered by lambasting the Biden administration's 2021 withdrawal as a profound betrayal of Afghan allies.





Kapur's remarks signal robust U.S. commitment to the Quad and India as counterweights in a contested region, even as domestic U.S. politics reveal fissures on trade, tariffs, and alliances.





Agencies







