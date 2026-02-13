



The Embassy of Israel in New Delhi has revealed that a prominent Israeli delegation will attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026, commencing on 16 February in the capital. This high-level group arrives amid growing bilateral ties, spotlighting opportunities in artificial intelligence and related fields.





Leading the delegation is Ilan Fluss, a former ambassador and the EDTs Policy Coordinator at Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. His team comprises senior government officials, technology pioneers, researchers, and policy specialists, all intent on bolstering Israel-India cooperation.





Key focus areas include artificial intelligence, climate resilience, ESG investment, digital governance, and responsible innovation. These domains reflect shared priorities as both nations navigate the transformative potential of advanced technologies.





Ilan Fluss emphasised the moment's significance, stating that artificial intelligence is reshaping the global order. He underscored a joint responsibility for India and Israel to pioneer innovation rooted in ethics, blending advanced technology with human values.





Fluss described the delegation's presence at the summit as emblematic of a new era in bilateral relations. He highlighted co-creation in AI, deep tech, and digital public goods as bridges between societies, positioning the partnership as a global model.





During the summit, Israeli delegates will engage in high-level panels and bilateral meetings. Topics will span AI applications for climate adaptation, precision agriculture, digital public infrastructure, workforce transformation, and ethical oversight of emerging technologies.





Discussions will also delve into innovative ESG models, impact investment strategies, and public-private partnerships. These efforts aim to foster inclusive and sustainable growth, addressing pressing societal challenges.





Maya Sherman, Innovation Attaché at the Embassy of Israel, affirmed the aligned visions of both countries. She noted that their cooperation prioritises technology serving people, tackling real-world issues like resilient agriculture, future-ready skills, and responsible AI deployment.





Sherman pointed to the summit's role in mirroring the deep trust between Israeli and Indian ecosystems. She stressed a commitment to innovation that remains inclusive, ethical, and attuned to societal needs.





In preparation for the main event, the Embassy has hosted preparatory side events. These gatherings have nurtured dialogue among Israeli and Indian stakeholders from academia, industry, and government sectors.





The primary summit unfolds at Bharat Mandapam over the course of the week. Here, the Embassy anticipates close collaboration with key Indian partners, including the Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar (IIT-Ropar), Dhirubhai Ambani University, and the tech policy think-tank The Dialogue.





These partnerships seek to amplify bilateral engagement in AI and emerging technologies. By linking governments, industry, academia, and civil society, the initiative promises to elevate the strategic relationship between Israel and India.





This cooperation builds on longstanding defence and technology synergies, now extending into AI-driven solutions for global challenges. As both nations invest in ethical tech leadership, the summit could yield groundbreaking frameworks for international collaboration.





The event underscores India's rising stature in AI innovation, complemented by Israel's expertise in deep tech. Together, they aim to set benchmarks for responsible advancement amid rapid technological evolution.





Outcomes from the summit may influence future joint ventures, from climate tech pilots to AI governance policies. Stakeholders eagerly await announcements on memoranda of understanding or pilot projects emerging from these interactions.





Based On ANI Report







