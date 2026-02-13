Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended congratulations to Tarique Rahman, chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), following the party's resounding success in Bangladesh's 13th National Parliament election.





In a post on X, Mr Modi shared details of his conversation with Mr Rahman, describing it as delightful and extending warm wishes for the future.





He congratulated Mr Rahman on the "remarkable victory" in the elections and pledged support for fulfilling the aspirations of the Bangladeshi people.





Mr Modi also reaffirmed India's steadfast commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both nations, highlighting their status as close neighbours with deep historical and cultural ties.





This outreach came shortly after Bangladesh's Election Commission officially declared results for 297 parliamentary constituencies.





Results for Chattogram-2 and Chattogram-4 remain suspended, with announcements pending, while Sherpur-2's outcome has been declared but its gazette publication is on hold due to court cases. The Commission had issued suspension letters for Sherpur-2, Chattogram-2, and Chattogram-4 on 12 February owing to ongoing legal proceedings.





In the 297 declared seats, voters cast 48,074,429 'Yes' votes against 22,565,627 'No' votes, with a turnout of 60.26 per cent, as reported by Prothom Alo.





These figures were disclosed by EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed during a media briefing at the Election Commission's headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka.





The BNP and its allies dominated, securing 212 seats in total.





The 11-party alliance led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami claimed 77 seats, while Islami Andolan Bangladesh won one, and independents took seven.





A detailed breakdown reveals the BNP clinched 209 seats on its own strength.





Jamaat-e-Islami secured 68 seats, the National Citizen Party (NCP) six, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis two, Khelafat Majlis one, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) one, Ganosamhati Andolon one, and Gono Odhikar Parishad one.





The elections coincided with a referendum on constitutional proposals from the July National Charter, where the decisive 'Yes' victory underscored public endorsement for state reforms.





The total electorate for both the parliamentary polls and referendum surpassed 127.7 million, maintaining the same 60.26 per cent turnout.





Mr Ahmed reiterated these statistics during his briefing, signalling robust backing for institutional and constitutional changes amid Bangladesh's recent political transition.





This outcome positions the BNP-led government to advance reforms, potentially reshaping the nation's governance framework. Mr Modi's prompt engagement reflects India's proactive diplomacy towards its eastern neighbour, especially at a pivotal moment following the polls. The interaction underscores New Delhi's interest in nurturing stable bilateral relations, amid shared concerns over regional security and economic ties.





Tarique Rahman, operating from exile in London for years due to legal cases, leads the BNP remotely, making this victory a significant milestone for the opposition. The polls mark a departure from the Awami League's long dominance, following mass protests that ousted Sheikh Hasina's government last year.





India's response appears aimed at building bridges with the new leadership, contrasting with strains during the Hasina era over issues like trans-shipment and border management.





The BNP's alliance with Islamist groups like Jamaat-e-Islami has drawn international scrutiny, yet Mr Modi's message emphasises mutual prosperity over ideological differences. With results still pending for a few seats, the full parliamentary composition will solidify soon, paving the way for government formation.





This development holds implications for South Asian geopolitics, including trade corridors, water-sharing disputes, and counter-terrorism cooperation between India and Bangladesh.





