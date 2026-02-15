



Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias received a detailed briefing on India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft, the TEJAS MK-1A, during his high-level visit to New Delhi in February 2026, reported Greek media.





This engagement highlights the burgeoning defence cooperation between India and Greece, with a particular focus on aviation technology transfer and joint industrial ventures.





The presentation underscored the TEJAS as a cost-effective, modern solution tailored to Greece's fleet modernisation needs, especially for replacing ageing F-4 Phantoms in the Hellenic Air Force.





The briefing took place amid Dendias's broader itinerary, which included visits to Bangalore's defence innovation hubs and interactions with public and private sector leaders involved in cutting-edge technologies.





He was also apprised of other indigenous systems like the Akash air defence missile and drone simulators, reflecting India's comprehensive "Make in India" push in defence manufacturing. Dendias expressed keen interest in deepening ties, noting shared platforms such as Rafale fighters operated by both nations' air forces.





Talks between Dendias and his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, extended beyond procurement to emphasise co-production and technology sharing. Proposals reportedly included collaboration on BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles alongside the TEJAS, aligning with Greece's "Agenda 2030" for military reforms through global partnerships.





This fits seamlessly with India's export ambitions under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, offering attractive terms like offsets and local manufacturing.





A Joint Declaration of Intent was signed to bolster bilateral defence industrial cooperation, laying groundwork for a five-year roadmap. The two sides also exchanged a Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2026, encompassing joint training, exercises, and liaison exchanges, such as positioning a Greek officer at India's Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR). These steps signal a shift from mere buyer-seller dynamics to a strategic alliance.





The TEJAS MK-1A itself is a 4.5-generation, multi-role fighter indigenously designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency and built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Featuring advanced avionics, AESA radar, and superior manoeuvrability, it offers a compelling alternative to pricier Western jets, with over 80% indigenous content that supports India's self-reliance goals.





Its single-engine delta-wing design ensures low lifecycle costs, making it ideal for nations seeking agile, high-performance aircraft.





For Greece, facing budget constraints and regional threats, the TEJAS represents operational synergy without dependency on traditional suppliers. Discussions reportedly touched on potential joint ventures, including local assembly in Greece, to enhance its domestic defence industry. This could mark India's first major European fighter export, building on recent successes in Southeast Asia and Africa.





Indo-Greek defence ties have gained momentum since shared geopolitical interests emerged, particularly in countering expansionist influences in the Mediterranean and Indian Ocean. Both nations, as democracies with growing navies and air forces, see mutual benefits in interoperability and supply chain resilience. Dendias's visit follows high-level exchanges, including Prime Ministerial interactions, reinforcing this upward trajectory.





While no formal contract for TEJAS was inked, the briefing has ignited optimism for future deals. Industry observers anticipate follow-on meetings at forums like DefExpo or Aero India, potentially leading to prototypes or trials for the Hellenic Air Force. Success here could unlock doors for other Indian platforms, from missiles to UAVs, in Europe's defence market.





This development exemplifies "Make in India" on the global stage, positioning India as a reliable defence partner. By blending affordability, technology, and strategic alignment, the TEJAS pitch strengthens bilateral bonds while advancing India's goal of $5 billion in defence exports by 2025—a target now extending into 2026 with renewed vigour. The visit thus heralds a promising era of collaborative security innovation between New Delhi and Athens.





Agencies







