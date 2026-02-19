



Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in bilateral discussions with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. The meeting, held at Hyderabad House, underscored a commitment to bolstering ties between the two nations.





The talks centred on strategies to invigorate India-Croatia relations across diverse sectors. Both leaders explored avenues for enhanced cooperation, marking a significant step in their diplomatic engagement.





In a post on X, PM Modi characterised the discussions as "fruitful." He highlighted momentum in areas such as technology, innovation, shipbuilding, the blue economy, and connectivity via the IMEEC corridor.





PM Modi also expressed appreciation for Plenkovic's personal endorsement of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). He noted that this pact promises unprecedented progress for citizens in India and Europe alike.





Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, shared insights on X. He detailed exchanges on advancing India-Croatia relations and cooperation in emerging fields like AI, information and communication technologies, innovation, and clean energy.





The leaders concurred on expediting the India-EU FTA's implementation. PM Modi commended the keen Croatian interest in Indology, Yoga, and Ayurveda, reflecting cultural affinities.





The India AI Impact Summit 2026, hosted at Bharat Mandapam from 16 to 20 February, provided the backdrop for these talks. It convenes policymakers, AI experts, academicians, innovators, and civil society from around the globe.





As the inaugural global AI summit in the Global South, the event emphasises AI's transformative role. It aligns with India's ethos of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya"—welfare and happiness for all—and the global mantra of AI for humanity.





Over 110 countries and 30 international organisations participate, including approximately 20 heads of state or government and 45 ministers. This gathering fosters dialogue on AI's societal impact and ethical deployment.





The summit arrives amid India's push for technological self-reliance and global leadership in AI governance. Croatia's involvement signals Europe's interest in partnering with India on digital frontiers.





Bilateral focus on shipbuilding leverages Croatia's maritime expertise, complementing India's ambitions in coastal defence and commercial shipping. The blue economy discussions tap into shared maritime potentials in the Indian Ocean and Adriatic regions.





Connectivity via the IMEEC (India-Middle East-Europe Corridor) promises to streamline trade routes, reducing reliance on traditional chokepoints. This aligns with India's broader infrastructure diplomacy.





Cultural exchanges, including Croatia's affinity for Indian traditions, could underpin people-to-people ties. Yoga and Ayurveda initiatives might expand through joint wellness programmes or academic collaborations.





The India-EU FTA emerges as a pivotal outcome, potentially unlocking markets for Indian IT services, pharmaceuticals, and Croatian engineering solutions. Early implementation could accelerate post-Brexit EU-India dynamics.





These talks reflect Modi's proactive diplomacy at multilateral forums, weaving bilateral gains into global agendas. As the summit progresses, further announcements may solidify these commitments.





