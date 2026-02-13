



US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, Paul Kapur, has described India as a vital ally in countering China's growing influence across the Indo-Pacific.





Speaking on Wednesday during a subcommittee hearing on America's foreign policy in South and Central Asia, Kapur emphasised that a robust and independent India plays a crucial role in maintaining regional balance.





He explained that India's strength inherently limits China's dominance. A capable India, he noted, not only restricts China's foothold in the Indo-Pacific but also prevents any single power from imposing coercive control over the region. This aligns directly with US strategic objectives.





Kapur highlighted India's value in preserving its own autonomy. An India that stands firm, maintains freedom of action, and resists external pressures effectively removes a vast portion of the Indo-Pacific from China's influence. By definition, this curbs Beijing's path to regional hegemony.





The official stressed the importance of India's independence across key domains. Economically and militarily, India must build sufficient capacity to avoid reliance on China. Enhanced defence capabilities and technological prowess would bolster this self-reliance.





In Kapur's view, a prosperous and strong India represents a clear strategic victory for the United States. It secures a significant swath of the Indo-Pacific, anchoring stability in South Asia and the western Indo-Pacific more broadly.





India's attributes—its size, strategic location, and dedication to a free and open region—position it as a natural anchor. High-level diplomatic engagements, such as the 2+2 Ministerial, underscore the depth of US-India ties.





Cooperation extends into defence technology and energy sectors, both bilaterally and through the Quad framework. Despite past frictions, these partnerships have proven resilient, as seen in the renewed 10-year US-India defence framework agreement and the TRUST initiative.





India's procurement of US products, from drones to liquefied natural gas, further exemplifies this robust collaboration. Kapur pointed to these developments as evidence of sustained momentum.





Recent trade resolutions have paved the way for deeper ties. Following a trade framework agreed last week between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, attention can now shift to mutual priorities like reducing trade barriers.





This agreement promises enhanced prosperity for both nations. It will also strengthen India's ability to safeguard its sovereignty on land and in its maritime neighbourhood.





The India-US Interim Agreement, unveiled last week, serves as a blueprint for reciprocal trade benefits. It targets tariff reductions on US industrial goods and a broad array of food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains, red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruits, soybean oil, wine, and spirits.





In exchange, the US will impose an 18 per cent reciprocal tariff on select Indian exports such as textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, plastics, rubber, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal products, and certain machinery. Full implementation will eliminate US tariffs on generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts.





Not all views during the hearing aligned with Kapur's optimism. Ranking Member from California, Representative Kamlager-Dove, sharply criticised Trump 2.0's diplomatic approach. She accused it of undermining US interests in the region.





Kamlager-Dove highlighted Trump's April tariffs on South and Central Asian partners as a disruptive shock. These measures exacerbated debt vulnerabilities to China, particularly the 50 per cent tariffs on India—the highest globally—which strained bilateral relations.





She argued that these tariffs ruptured decades of trust-building. Prolonged negotiations delayed the annual Quad leaders' summit, weakening the US posture against China in the Indo-Pacific.





Kapur countered by affirming the resilience of US-India cooperation. Trade issues have been addressed, allowing focus on shared goals. The recent framework with Modi signals a return to constructive engagement.





Kapur's testimony reinforces India's pivotal role in US strategy. A strong, independent India not only counters China but fosters a balanced Indo-Pacific, benefiting both nations amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

















