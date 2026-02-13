



India and the European Union are accelerating negotiations for a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA), with Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal expressing confidence that it could become operational within a year. Speaking in Nuremberg, Germany, on 11 February 2026, Agrawal described the talks as proceeding on a "very fast track basis," underscoring a mutual determination to expedite the process.





This optimism stems from recent high-level discussions between Indian and European officials. Agrawal highlighted his engagements with key counterparts, including Germany's Minister of Agriculture, where he outlined the FTA's potential to foster synergies across sectors. Such interactions signal a renewed push to overcome longstanding hurdles in the negotiations.





The Commerce Secretary emphasised that the agreement promises substantial growth not only in bilateral trade but also in investments. He portrayed it as a catalyst for deeper economic integration, extending its benefits beyond mere merchandise exchanges to encompass services, technology transfers, and joint ventures.





However, Agrawal candidly acknowledged the complexities involved. The FTA's finalisation requires meticulous legal scrutiny, alongside translations into multiple languages to ensure compliance with EU standards. These steps, though time-consuming, are essential for crafting a robust and enforceable framework.





India's proactive stance reflects broader strategic priorities. Amid global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions, an India-EU FTA could diversify trade partnerships, reducing reliance on traditional markets. For India, it opens doors to Europe's advanced manufacturing and green technologies, aligning with initiatives like Make in India.





Europe, in turn, stands to gain from India's burgeoning consumer market and skilled workforce. Sectors such as automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy could see exponential growth. Agrawal noted that the pact would create "opportunities for both the European and Indian markets," fostering a balanced partnership.





The fast-tracking aligns with recent diplomatic momentum. Following virtual summits and ministerial meetings, both sides have resolved key sticking points, including tariff reductions and rules of origin. This progress contrasts with earlier delays caused by issues like market access for dairy and intellectual property rights.





If operationalised within a year, the FTA could boost bilateral trade, currently valued at over €120 billion annually, by 20-30 per cent in the initial years. Projections suggest enhanced exports of Indian textiles, IT services, and gems, while European machinery and chemicals find stronger footholds in India.





Investment flows are poised for a surge as well. European firms, already active in India's aerospace and defence sectors, may deepen commitments, complementing India's indigenous manufacturing drive. This resonates with New Delhi's expertise in defence technologies and aerospace engineering, potentially unlocking collaborations in civilian aviation and space tech.





The FTA bolsters India's position in the Indo-Pacific, countering China's influence while strengthening ties with a rules-based Europe. It also supports India's green transition, with provisions for sustainable trade likely to attract EU investments in solar and hydrogen projects.





Challenges persist, including domestic sensitivities in agriculture and non-tariff barriers. Yet, Agrawal's upbeat tone reflects confidence in political will from leaders on both sides. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for economic self-reliance dovetails with the EU's quest for strategic autonomy.





The India-EU FTA represents a pivotal moment in global trade dynamics. As negotiations gain pace, stakeholders anticipate a deal that not only drives economic prosperity but also forges enduring strategic bonds.





