



Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is set to undertake a significant state visit to India from 18 to 22 February, accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising 14 ministers and leading chief executives from Brazilian firms.





This substantial entourage highlights the visit's pronounced emphasis on economic collaboration and strategic alignment between the two nations.





The centrepiece of the itinerary will be bilateral discussions between President Lula and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 21 February. These talks, as outlined in a Ministry of External Affairs press release, aim to comprehensively assess the spectrum of India-Brazil relations and devise measures to bolster their strategic partnership.





Accompanying ministers are slated to engage in parallel meetings with their Indian counterparts, fostering specialised dialogues across key sectors. Meanwhile, the cadre of top Brazilian CEOs will convene at a dedicated Business Forum, signalling the burgeoning trade and commercial ties that have gained momentum in recent years.





Anticipated discussion themes span a broad array, including trade and investment augmentation, defence cooperation, energy pursuits—particularly renewables—agriculture, health, and pharmaceuticals. Further focus will fall on critical minerals, rare earth materials, as well as advancements in science, technology, and innovation.





Particular attention is expected on collaborative ventures in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and artificial intelligence (AI). Space exploration and initiatives to enhance people-to-people connections will also feature prominently, reflecting shared priorities in emerging technologies.





Beyond bilateral matters, the leaders will deliberate on regional and global challenges of mutual concern. Topics include multilateral cooperation, reformed multilateralism, global governance, and advocacy for the Global South's interests.





India and Brazil align closely on pressing international issues such as United Nations reforms, climate change mitigation, and counter-terrorism efforts. These common stances underscore the potential for concerted action on the world stage.





Prime Minister Modi will host a luncheon in honour of President Lula, adding a ceremonial dimension to the proceedings. President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to receive the visitor and host a state banquet, while Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will pay courtesy calls.





President Lula will additionally grace the 2nd India AI Impact Summit on 19 and 20 February, injecting further impetus into technological dialogues. This participation aligns seamlessly with the summit's focus on AI's transformative potential.





This forthcoming trip marks President Lula's sixth visit to India. His inaugural journey occurred in 2004 as the Guest of Honour for Republic Day festivities, with his most recent appearance in September 2023 at the G20 Summit.





Frequent interactions between the two leaders persist. Prime Minister Modi undertook a landmark state visit to Brasília on 7-8 July 2025—the first by an Indian premier in 57 years. They also convened in Johannesburg during the G20 in November 2025.





The visit presents a pivotal juncture for both nations to outline a progressive roadmap. It promises to fortify the India-Brazil strategic partnership while amplifying cooperation across bilateral, regional, and global domains on shared priorities.





