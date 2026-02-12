Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh is seen with officials during the signing process

The Ministry of Defence has finalised a contract worth ₹2,312 crore with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's Transport Aircraft Division in Kanpur for eight Dornier 228 aircraft tailored for the Indian Coast Guard.





This procurement falls under the Buy (Indian) category, emphasising indigenous production and aligning seamlessly with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign to foster self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Each aircraft will come equipped with specialised operational role equipment, enhancing the Coast Guard's ability to conduct maritime surveillance, search and rescue operations, and rapid response missions along India's extensive coastline.





The Dornier 228, a twin-engine turboprop known for its short take-off and landing capabilities, excels in challenging environments such as remote islands and coastal regions, making it ideal for the Indian Ocean's diverse operational demands.





HAL's Kanpur division has a proven track record in Dornier production, having previously delivered similar platforms to the Navy and Coast Guard, which underscores the reliability of this indigenous supply chain.





This deal is projected to generate substantial employment across Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises integrated into HAL's supply network, injecting vitality into the domestic aerospace ecosystem.





Beyond immediate jobs, the programme will strengthen India's Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul infrastructure, ensuring sustained lifecycle support and reducing dependence on foreign vendors for spares and upkeep.





In a broader strategic context, these aircraft will fortify maritime domain awareness amid rising threats from piracy, smuggling, and territorial disputes in the Indian Ocean Region.





The Indian Coast Guard, responsible for safeguarding over 7,500 km of coastline and exclusive economic zones, gains a critical edge in real-time monitoring and interdiction, complementing larger assets like ships and helicopters.





Indigenisation efforts have incorporated advanced avionics, indigenous glass cockpits, and mission systems, blending cutting-edge technology with local engineering prowess to meet modern surveillance needs.





This contract follows a series of HAL successes, including Su-30MKI upgrades and Tejas deliveries, signalling growing confidence in public sector undertakings for high-stakes defence projects.





Financially, the ₹2,312 crore outlay—equivalent to roughly £180 million—represents prudent investment, with per-unit costs optimised through economies of scale and established production lines. Delivery timelines are expected to align with Coast Guard priorities, enabling swift integration into squadron operations and bolstering operational readiness within the next few years.





The move also supports the government's push for private sector involvement, as MSMEs contribute components like composites and electronics, fostering a vibrant defence manufacturing base.





Critically, the Dornier 228's versatility extends to disaster relief, pollution response, and VIP transport, making it a multifaceted asset for national contingencies.





As India navigates complex geopolitics with neighbours like China and Pakistan, enhanced Coast Guard capabilities deter grey-zone activities and secure vital sea lanes of communication.





HAL's commitment to quality is evidenced by certifications from global bodies, ensuring these aircraft meet international standards for safety and performance. This procurement milestone reinforces the Modi government's defence indigenisation targets, with over 75% of the defence budget now mandated for domestic sourcing.





Looking ahead, similar initiatives could expand the Dornier fleet, potentially incorporating upgrades like electro-optical sensors and synthetic aperture radar for all-weather operations.





Finally, this deal exemplifies how strategic acquisitions merge technological innovation with national security imperatives, propelling India towards aerospace self-sufficiency.





