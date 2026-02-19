



Surya Ganguli, an Associate Professor of Applied Physics and Senior Fellow at Stanford Institute for Human-Centred Artificial Intelligence, has praised the pivotal role of Indian-origin talent in shaping computer science in the United States.





Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Ganguli highlighted how India has exported exceptional technical expertise to the world, including himself as someone born in India now thriving in the US.





Ganguli described some of the greatest computer scientists in the US as being of Indian origin, underscoring a remarkable diaspora contribution. This observation comes amid growing recognition of Indian professionals leading advancements in AI, machine learning, and computational theory at top institutions like Stanford, Google, and MIT. Figures such as Anima Anandkumar, Parag Singla, and others exemplify this trend, driving breakthroughs in neural networks and algorithms.





The comments were made during an interview with ANI on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit, held at Bharat Mandapam from 16 to 20 February 2026.





The event gathers policymakers, industry leaders, academics, innovators, and civil society to foster global dialogue on AI's transformative potential and challenges.





Ganguli expressed optimism about India's evolving talent landscape. He noted an "incredible excitement" and talent among young Indians, positioning the country to retain more of its skilled workforce.





This shift could enable the development of homegrown, sovereign AI systems, reducing reliance on foreign technology and bolstering national security in critical domains.





India's push for sovereign AI aligns with recent government initiatives like the IndiaAI Mission, launched in 2024 with a budget of over ₹10,000 crore. These efforts aim to build indigenous computing infrastructure, large language models tailored to Indian languages, and ethical AI frameworks, countering global dominance by US and Chinese firms.





Ganguli also addressed the delicate balance between AI regulation and innovation. He advocated for sensible oversight in specific applications while cautioning against heavy-handed rules that could stifle early-stage progress. "As we're innovating early in the stage, it's very important not to bring very, very heavy-handed innovation early on to stifle innovation," he stated.





In Ganguli's view, reliability remains a cornerstone of scientific progress in AI. He pointed to verifiable domains like coding, mathematics, and physics, where AI systems are achieving high accuracy. Tools such as advanced code generators and theorem provers demonstrate this reliability, paving the way for trustworthy applications.





However, Ganguli tempered enthusiasm with realism, noting limitations in less structured fields. Domains like law and social interactions lack the same level of verifiability, requiring case-by-case regulation. This nuanced approach echoes global debates, from the EU's AI Act to US executive orders on AI safety.





The professor's perspective resonates with India's regulatory trajectory. The country is drafting its own AI framework, emphasising ethical use, data sovereignty, and bias mitigation, while promoting innovation through sandboxes and public-private partnerships. Events like the India AI Impact Summit accelerate these discussions.





Ganguli's background adds weight to his insights. A pioneer in theoretical neuroscience and deep learning, he has published extensively on neural network dynamics and optimisation. His work bridges physics, biology, and computation, earning accolades including the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers.





The summit itself underscores India's rising AI stature. With over 1,000 delegates from 50+ countries, it features sessions on generative AI, quantum computing integration, and AI for public good. Prime ministerial addresses and bilateral talks highlight India's goal to become a top-three AI powerhouse by 2030.





India's technical diaspora, estimated at over 4 million professionals abroad, has long fuelled Silicon Valley's growth. Indian-origin CEOs helm firms like Google (Sundar Pichai) and Microsoft (Satya Nadella), while academics like Ganguli mentor the next generation. Yet, reverse brain drain trends—driven by startups like Sarvam AI and government incentives—signal a homecoming.





Challenges persist, including infrastructure gaps, skill mismatches, and ethical risks. Ganguli's call for measured regulation aligns with calls from experts like Niti Aayog to prioritise open-source models and multilingual datasets unique to India's diversity.





As the summit progresses, Ganguli's remarks spotlight a dual narrative: celebrating past exports of talent while heralding an era of indigenous innovation. India's AI journey, blending global heritage with sovereign ambition, could redefine technological leadership in the Global South.





ANI







