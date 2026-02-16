



The foundation stone was laid by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in May 2025, marking the start of construction on the 13.5-acre facility developed by RackBank Datacenters. It is planned in four phases, with Phase 1 targeting 80MW capacity using liquid immersion cooling for AI workloads.



This ambitious project, unveiled with great fanfare, represents a bold step towards positioning the state as a frontrunner in AI and data infrastructure.





Spanning 13.5 acres, the park includes a dedicated 2.7-hectare Special Economic Zone (SEZ) tailored exclusively for AI services. With an investment of approximately ₹1,000 crore planned over the next two years, the initiative underscores Chhattisgarh’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for socio-economic advancement.





Chief Minister Sai described the facility as more than a mere data centre. “This is not just a data centre; it is the digital backbone for a new era of growth and empowerment,” he declared during the inauguration. He emphasised its potential to transform lives among the state’s tribal communities, youth, and farmers, aligning seamlessly with the national Digital India campaign.





The park aims to bridge the digital divide in Chhattisgarh, particularly in rural and underserved regions. By providing advanced AI solutions, it targets key sectors such as agriculture and education, offering practical benefits to farmers through precision farming tools and to students via enhanced learning platforms.





This development is expected to attract both domestic and international technology firms to the SEZ. Such an influx could foster an ecosystem ripe for innovation, spurring research, start-ups, and collaborative ventures in AI applications tailored to local needs.





Chhattisgarh’s state policy on digital transformation places significant emphasis on job creation. The AI Data Centre Park is projected to generate thousands of high-skilled employment opportunities, from data engineers and AI specialists to support roles in cybersecurity and infrastructure management.





For tribal and rural populations, the initiative promises targeted interventions. AI-driven analytics could optimise crop yields, predict weather patterns, and streamline supply chains, directly empowering farmers who form the backbone of the state’s economy.





In education, the park’s capabilities will support the establishment of Data AI Clubs in schools across Chhattisgarh. These clubs, coupled with partnerships with educational institutions, aim to upgrade infrastructure and equip the next generation with AI literacy from an early age.





The project aligns with broader public service enhancements. By improving data management and resource allocation through AI, the state government anticipates more efficient delivery of welfare schemes, healthcare, and urban planning services.





Nava Raipur, already emerging as a planned smart city, benefits immensely from this addition. The data park complements ongoing infrastructure projects, creating a synergistic hub for technology, business, and sustainable urban development.





On a national scale, Chhattisgarh’s endeavour sets a precedent for other states. As India races towards a knowledge-based economy, such AI-centric infrastructure could accelerate the country’s ambitions in areas like smart cities, e-governance, and Industry 4.0.





The SEZ’s focus on AI services positions it to host hyperscale data centres, edge computing facilities, and AI training hubs. This could draw investments from global tech giants seeking to tap into India’s burgeoning digital market while complying with data localisation norms.





Sustainability features are integral to the park’s design. Energy-efficient cooling systems, renewable power integration, and green building standards ensure minimal environmental impact, aligning with India’s net-zero goals.





Security protocols at the facility will adhere to the highest international standards, including Tier IV data centre certification. This guarantees robust protection against cyber threats, making it an attractive destination for sensitive government and enterprise data.





The inauguration coincides with Chhattisgarh’s push for public-private partnerships. Collaborations with leading AI firms and academic institutions will drive research in machine learning, natural language processing, and predictive analytics relevant to the state’s mineral-rich economy.





For the youth, skill development programs linked to the park will offer certifications in AI, cloud computing, and data science. This addresses the growing demand for talent in India’s IT sector, which is projected to create millions of jobs by 2030.





Tribal communities stand to gain from culturally sensitive AI applications, such as vernacular language models and health diagnostics tailored to remote areas. These tools could reduce migration to cities by creating viable livelihoods in villages.





Economically, the ₹1,000 crore investment is expected to yield multiplier effects. Construction activity alone will boost local businesses, while long-term operations could contribute billions to the state’s GDP through exports of AI services.





Chhattisgarh’s strategic location, with excellent connectivity via roads, rails, and airports, enhances the park’s viability. Proximity to mineral resources also opens avenues for AI in mining optimisation and logistics.





As India navigates geopolitical shifts in technology supply chains, indigenous data infrastructure like this park reduces reliance on foreign cloud providers. It bolsters national data sovereignty while fostering homegrown innovation.





The project draws inspiration from global models like Singapore’s AI hubs and Dubai’s smart city initiatives, adapted to Indian contexts. Chhattisgarh’s focus on inclusive growth distinguishes it from urban-centric tech parks elsewhere.





Looking ahead, the state envisions expanding the ecosystem with AI innovation incubators and venture capital funds. This could position Nava Raipur as India’s Silicon Valley for ethical AI and rural digital transformation.





Chief Minister Sai’s vision extends to sustainable development goals, with AI aiding climate resilience, water management, and biodiversity conservation in Chhattisgarh’s forests. The park thus serves as a catalyst for holistic progress.





The inauguration of India’s first AI Aided Data Centre Park marks a watershed moment. Chhattisgarh’s pioneering effort promises to redefine digital possibilities, inspiring a nationwide movement towards an AI-powered future.





