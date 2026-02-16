



President Droupadi Murmu will preside over one of independent India's grandest maritime spectacles on 18 February, as she reviews a formidable assembly of 71 ships, 50 aircraft during the International Fleet Review (IFR) in Visakhapatnam.





This impressive lineup includes 19 foreign warships, 45 vessels from the Indian Navy, and additional contributions from the Coast Guard, the Shipping Corporation of India, and the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT).





The event, inaugurated alongside the MILAN Village by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, promises unprecedented participation.





Approximately 50 aircraft will join over 70 ships, organised into six columns for the review. Of the foreign contingent, 17 warships have already anchored off the Visakhapatnam coast, with two more due to arrive on Monday.





Anchored prominently is the mighty INS Vikrant, India's indigenous aircraft carrier, flanked by a diverse array of naval assets from partner nations. Vice Admiral Bhalla highlighted how IFR-MILAN has evolved dramatically in scope and sophistication across its editions, transforming from a modest gathering into a cornerstone of India's maritime diplomacy.





Launched in 1995 with just four navies, MILAN has since expanded India's web of maritime alliances, reinforcing its image as a reliable and neutral power in the Indian Ocean Region. Consistent involvement from Southeast Asian navies underscores their trust in India's professionalism and impartiality amid regional tensions.





The festivities extend beyond the seas. On 19 February, an International City Parade will showcase 45 marching contingents, complemented by performances from eight bands and cultural troupes, blending military precision with vibrant tradition.





Dubbed IFR-MILAN-IONS, the exercise symbolises seamless interoperability among friendly navies. It aligns closely with India's SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision and the Act East Policy, fostering a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific built on mutual respect and collective security.





This convergence of hard-power demonstrations—such as coordinated fleet manoeuvres and aerial displays—with soft-power elements like diplomatic dialogues exemplifies MILAN's dual role. It not only hones operational readiness but also positions India as a convener of maritime cooperation, as capable in dialogue as in deterrence.





Visakhapatnam, as the Eastern Naval Command's hub, serves as the perfect stage for this display of national pride and international synergy. The presence of INS Vikrant, a symbol of India's self-reliant shipbuilding prowess, amplifies the event's message of indigenous capability amid global partnerships.





Foreign warships from across the Indo-Pacific lend a truly multinational flavour, reflecting deepened ties with nations committed to rules-based maritime order. Their timely arrival despite logistical challenges speaks to the event's prestige and the shared commitment to regional stability.





As aircraft soar overhead and ships form majestic columns, President Murmu's review will culminate a week of activities designed to project India's maritime ambitions. MILAN thus reaffirms that true strength resides in alliances forged through trust and joint endeavour.





