



China has described India as a “development opportunity, not a threat” after the latest India-China Strategic Dialogue, signalling a shift toward a cooperative rather than confrontational lens in bilateral ties.





The dialogue featured India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and China’s Executive Vice Minister Ma Zhaoxu, who engaged in friendly, candid, and in-depth discussions on the international and regional landscape, as well as each country’s internal and external policies and shared global interests.





The emphasis was on approaching bilateral relations from a strategic, long-term perspective, with both sides aiming to position India and China as cooperative partners instead of rivals.





China’s Foreign Ministry underscored the goal of managing relations with a long-term view and maintaining the perception of partnership. The statement framed India and China as each other’s development opportunities, a narrative intended to stabilise ties after past frictions and to foster steadier progress. Both sides pledged to deepen mutual trust and expand cooperation, while also properly managing differences to keep relations on a sound trajectory.





The dialogue followed notable improvements in bilateral ties since Modi’s meeting with Xi in Kazan in October 2024, their first since the border tensions in eastern Ladakh began in 2020. The two leaders last met in August 2025 on the SCO Summit sidelines, reflecting a gradual thaw in relations strained by border clashes and subsequent disengagements. The talks built on this momentum, with a focus on sustaining and expanding the gains in cooperation.





Both countries expressed support for each other’s BRICS Chairships—India in 2026 and China in 2027—signalising coordination within the bloc to advance shared Global South interests. They reaffirmed commitments to multilateralism and the United Nations’ central role, aiming to strengthen unity among developing nations and uphold international fairness and justice. The discussions also stressed working toward a multipolar world order and contributing to peace and development in Asia and beyond.





India’s MEA highlighted a broad suite of bilateral, regional, and international issues, with an emphasis on stabilising and rebuilding ties. Practical steps to deepen engagement were discussed, including ensuring peace and tranquillity along the border as a prerequisite for overall progress.

Both sides reiterated commitment to leadership guidance on trade, adopting a political and strategic approach that prioritises direction over confrontation.





Misri noted the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and expressed hope for expanding its scale to strengthen cultural and pilgrimage ties. The two sides recognised the urgency of concluding an updated Air Services Agreement and agreed on practical measures to ease visas and boost people-to-people contact. Multilateral cooperation featured prominently, particularly in light of BRICS leadership and coordination.





Looking ahead, the dialogue signals a potential for higher-level exchanges, with BRICS and SCO agendas likely to keep momentum alive in the near term. China’s nod to India’s UNSC ambitions, while nuanced, reflects diplomatic flexibility amid evolving global reforms. Yet challenges remain, including Taiwan, the South China Sea, and Pakistan ties, underscoring the need for ongoing vigilance alongside the cooperative framework.





Based On ANI Report







