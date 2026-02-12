



IG Defence, a prominent indigenous defence technology firm in India, has secured approval for a ₹300 crore investment to establish an advanced multi-drone manufacturing hub in Odisha’s Ganjam district. This marks one of the largest private sector investments in drone production within the state.





The project received clearance from the 144th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg. It forms part of a wider slate of industrial approvals designed to bolster Odisha’s manufacturing prowess and strategic industries.





The new facility will specialise in producing high-performance tactical drones, electronic warfare-enabled systems, and mission-specific unmanned aerial vehicles. These platforms aim to enhance India’s defence capabilities with cutting-edge, home-grown technology.





Odisha’s robust defence ecosystem provides an ideal backdrop for the venture. Proximity to DRDO laboratories, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) facilities, Ordnance Factory networks, and the AD Gopalpur test range will facilitate seamless integration and rapid prototyping.





This development aligns with national self-reliance goals under Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India. The drones will not only equip Indian armed forces but also position the company for exports to friendly nations, bolstering regional security ties.





IG Defence has earned acclaim for its IP-led innovations tailored to real-world operations. Its drone and counter-drone systems have seen field validation, including during Operation Sindoor, with several patented platforms now inducted by the Indian Army and Navy.





Recent orders exceeding 5,000 FPV kamikaze striker drones from defence forces underscore the company’s growing reliability. These include explosive-integrated platforms for precision strikes, reflecting operational trust in IG Defence’s combat-proven designs.





The Odisha hub will expand the firm’s national production network, enabling scalable output to meet surging demands. It supports the armed forces’ evolving needs while ensuring compliant exports that strengthen strategic partnerships.





Maj Gen R C Padhi, Senior Vice President at IG Defence, hailed the approval as a vote of confidence in the company’s role within India’s defence ecosystem. He emphasised its strategic importance for indigenous production and assured supply chains.





The investment dovetails with the Purvodaya Mission and Odisha’s vision for a Viksit Odisha. It promotes balanced regional growth by harnessing emerging infrastructure for high-tech manufacturing.





This project elevates IG Defence’s status among Odisha’s key players in aerospace and defence. The state’s ecosystem is maturing rapidly, drawing investments that fuse innovation with operational readiness.





Amid a ₹4,111.80 crore wave of approvals, Odisha solidifies its appeal as a hub for next-generation industries. IG Defence’s commitment adds vital momentum to this trajectory.





The facility promises transformative impacts, from job creation to technological advancement. It will foster indigenous R&D, translating research into deployable solutions for modern warfare. India’s drone sector is witnessing explosive growth, driven by border tensions and doctrinal shifts towards unmanned systems. IG Defence’s move positions it at the forefront of this revolution.





By leveraging Odisha’s strategic assets, the company ensures cost efficiencies and accelerated testing cycles. This proximity to key ranges like AD Gopalpur minimises logistical hurdles.





The Kamikaze FPV drones, with their explosive payloads, represent a leap in loitering munitions. Orders for over 5,000 units signal bulk induction, a rarity for private indigenous firms.





Electronic warfare integration in these systems adds layers of sophistication, enabling jamming resistance and spectrum dominance. Such capabilities are critical for contested environments.





Operation Sindoor’s success has validated these platforms under live conditions, building credibility. Patented technologies ensure a competitive edge against foreign rivals.





Exports will extend India’s influence, offering battle-tested systems to allies facing similar threats. This aligns with defence diplomacy under the current government.





Odisha’s industrial clearances reflect proactive governance, streamlining approvals for defence projects. Chief Secretary Anu Garg’s leadership has expedited such high-value investments.





The ₹300 crore outlay signals long-term ambition, with potential for phased expansions. It complements IG Defence’s footprint across India, creating a resilient supply chain.





National security imperatives demand rapid scaling of drone production. This facility addresses bottlenecks in volume manufacturing, reducing import dependence. HAL and DRDO synergies will enable co-development of hybrid systems, blending manned-unmanned operations. Ordnance Factory ties ensure munitions compatibility.





Ganjam’s location offers logistical advantages, with ports and rail links aiding component inflows. This supports just-in-time manufacturing for time-sensitive defence needs.





The project embodies ‘whole-of-nation’ efforts in defence indigenisation. Private sector agility, paired with public infrastructure, accelerates capability maturation.





As threats evolve, versatile unmanned systems like these become force multipliers. IG Defence’s focus on mission-specific designs meets diverse operational profiles. This approval reinforces Odisha’s pivot from mining to high-tech manufacturing. Defence emerges as a pillar, attracting global supply chains.





India’s armed forces, modernising post-Galwan, prioritise swarm tactics and kamikaze drones. IG Defence fills this niche with scalable, affordable solutions.





Future iterations may incorporate AI for autonomous swarming, enhancing lethality. The hub’s R&D focus positions it for such advancements.





Compliant exports could generate forex, funding further innovation. Partner nations benefit from cost-effective, interoperable systems. Maj Gen Padhi’s vision underscores operational alignment—systems built for the field, not prototypes. This philosophy drives repeat orders.





IG Defence’s Odisha venture catalyses India’s drone dominance. It weaves regional development with national security, exemplifying strategic industrial policy.





