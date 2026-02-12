



Solar Defence has unveiled its AIR BOMB 125KG, a precision-guided munition developed under India's MAKE-II initiative, marking a significant stride in indigenous defence manufacturing.





This bomb, akin to the NATO-standard MK-81, is engineered for compatibility with both Russian and Western aircraft platforms, thereby enhancing the Indian Air Force's operational versatility.





The weapon features two primary warhead configurations: Pre-Fragmentation (PF) for targeted fragmentation effects against personnel and light armour, and Blast-Fragmentation (BF) optimised for broader area destruction through combined explosive force and shrapnel dispersion. These variants allow pilots to select payloads suited to diverse mission profiles, from close air support to suppression of enemy air defences.





Rigorous performance evaluations have validated the bomb's efficacy, with successful completion of dynamic drop tests simulating real-world combat scenarios. Environmental trials, encompassing extreme temperatures, humidity, and vibration akin to those encountered in South Asian theatres, confirm its robustness under harsh operational conditions.





Fitment and integration tests on the SU-30 MKI and Jaguar aircraft have been particularly noteworthy. These platforms, cornerstones of the IAF's strike capabilities, demonstrated seamless compatibility, with no modifications required to existing pylons or avionics interfaces. Drop trials from varying altitudes and speeds further affirmed stable flight characteristics and pinpoint accuracy.





A key innovation lies in the fusing system, incorporating both nose and tail fuses. The nose fuse enables proximity detonation for airburst effects, maximising lethality against soft targets, while the tail fuse supports post-impact delay modes, ideal for penetrating hardened structures like bunkers or fortified positions before exploding.





Developed under the MAKE-II category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP)-2020, the AIR BOMB 125KG underscores India's push towards self-reliance in munitions production. Solar Defence, as the lead integrator, collaborated with DRDO and private sector partners, leveraging advanced manufacturing techniques such as precision machining and composite materials to meet stringent weight and ballistic specifications.





The bomb's 125 kg class positions it as a versatile general-purpose weapon, bridging the gap between lighter S-80 series bombs and heavier 250 kg munitions. Its modular design facilitates future upgrades, including GPS/INS guidance kits for stand-off delivery, aligning with IAF's network-centric warfare doctrines.





Successful trials pave the way for user trials and induction into active service, potentially by late 2026. This milestone not only bolsters inventory diversification but also positions Solar Defence as a key player in the growing ecosystem of private defence firms supplying the armed forces.





In a geopolitical landscape where supply chain disruptions from global conflicts have highlighted vulnerabilities, indigenous solutions like the AIR BOMB 125KG ensure operational readiness. Compatibility with SU-30 MKI, a Su-30MKI variant indigenously upgraded by HAL, exemplifies the synergy between legacy platforms and home-grown ordnance.





Future iterations may incorporate smart fuzing with IIR seekers or loitering capabilities, reflecting evolving threats from adversarial drone swarms and hypersonic assets. For now, the AIR BOMB 125KG stands as a testament to India's defence innovation, ready to equip frontline squadrons for precision strikes.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







