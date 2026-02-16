



India has approved a monumental ₹3.25 lakh crore deal to procure 114 Rafale multirole fighter jets from France, marking one of the largest defence acquisitions in its history.





This proposal, cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security, includes 18 jets delivered in fly-away condition for rapid induction into the Indian Air Force (IAF).





The remaining 96 aircraft will be manufactured locally under the 'Make in India' initiative, igniting debates on whether this represents a mere import or a genuine industrial push.





The Rafale, a 4.5-generation fighter renowned for its versatility, spectrum dominance, and advanced avionics, has already proven its mettle with the earlier 36-jet deal in 2016. That acquisition bolstered the IAF's capabilities amid depleting squadron strengths, now hovering around 30 against an authorised 42.





This new order aims to address critical gaps, particularly for the Western and Northern fronts, where threats from Pakistan and China demand superior air power.





At its core, the deal pivots on localisation. Unlike the previous purchase, which was entirely fly-away, this one mandates production at a new facility likely spearheaded by Dassault Aviation in partnership with Indian firms such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Tata Advanced Systems. Reports suggest the assembly line could rise in Uttar Pradesh or Karnataka, aligning with India's push for defence corridors.





Technology transfer forms the linchpin. France has committed to sharing critical know-how in areas like Aerostructures, engine integration, and avionics suites, including the Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar and SPECTRA electronic warfare system. This goes beyond superficial assembly, aiming for indigenous content to reach 70-80 per cent over time, a leap from the 58 per cent in the naval Rafale variant.





Proponents hail it as a transformative industrial push. By embedding Rafale production within India, the deal could spawn a vibrant aerospace ecosystem. Spill-over effects might invigorate ancillary sectors like composites, precision machining, and software for mission systems, creating thousands of skilled jobs and fostering private sector giants akin to those in Israel's defence industry.





The 'Make in India' ethos shines through. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision seeks self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) in defence, reducing import dependence from 70 per cent to under 30 per cent by 2027. This Rafale pact tests that ambition, potentially mirroring successes like the Tejas Mk1A programme, where local manufacturing has scaled up capabilities at HAL.





Yet sceptics question its authenticity as an industrial catalyst. Critics point to past deals, such as the S-400 systems from Russia, where localisation promises often faltered due to intellectual property hurdles. Dassault's reluctance to fully open-source core technologies—evident in the 2016 deal's offsets—raises doubts about true transfer.





Cost overruns loom large. At roughly ₹2,800 crore per jet, the package dwarfs the ₹59,000 crore for 36 aircraft, factoring in local production setups. Delays in setting up the line could mirror the frustrating timelines of projects like the AMCA, eroding IAF readiness amid pressing threats.





Geopolitically, the timing is astute. With China's J-20 stealth fighters proliferating and Pakistan eyeing J-31 acquisitions, Rafale's Meteor beyond-visual-range missile and hammerhead integration provide asymmetric edges. France, a reliable partner via the 2008 strategic pact, counters US hesitancy on tech transfers seen in the F-16 saga.





Industrial offsets promise broader gains. Dassault must invest 50 per cent of the contract value back into India, potentially through joint ventures in UAVs, engines, or simulators. This could accelerate private players like Reliance Aerostructure and Bharat Forge, building a supply chain resilient to global disruptions.





For the IAF, operational synergies abound. Integrating 114 Rafales with existing fleets enhances force multipliers like network-centric warfare. Local production ensures sustained logistics, reducing foreign exchange outflows and turnaround times for upgrades.





India's aerospace workforce, though growing via institutions like IITs and NIDM, lags in high-end manufacturing. Bridging this requires massive upskilling, possibly through Dassault-HAL academies, to match French precision standards.





The ripple effects could add ₹1-2 lakh crore to GDP over a decade via multipliers. MSMEs in Bengaluru's aerospace hub stand to gain, exporting components globally and positioning India as a net security provider. This deal signals India's rising heft. It challenges the duopoly of US and Russian platforms, validating European options and spurring competitors like Sweden's Gripen for future tenders.





Finally, success hinges on execution. If localisation delivers transferable tech and scalable production, this becomes a watershed for 'Make in India'. Failure risks reinforcing perceptions of defence deals as elite imports, not ecosystem builders.





