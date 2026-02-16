



India and France are set to strengthen their defence ties through a high-level dialogue scheduled for 17 February in Bangalore. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will engage in talks with his French counterpart, Catherine Vautrin, who serves as Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs.





This sixth India-France Annual Defence Dialogue promises several key outcomes aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation.





A significant development expected from the meeting is the renewal of the defence cooperation agreement for another decade. This extension underscores the enduring strategic partnership between the two nations. Additionally, an MoU is likely to be signed for a joint venture focused on the manufacturing of Hammer missiles, with both ministers present for the occasion.





The ministers will also witness the virtual inauguration of the H125 Light Utility Helicopter Final Assembly line by TATA Airbus. This event, taking place at Vemagal in Karnataka, will be jointly led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. It highlights growing industrial collaboration in aerospace manufacturing.





Defence has long been a cornerstone of India-France relations. The bilateral ties have been reinforced through high-profile exchanges in recent years. For instance, Prime Minister Modi served as Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade in July 2023, while President Macron was the chief guest at India's Republic Day Parade in 2024.





Military-to-military engagement has intensified notably. India and France conduct three major joint exercises regularly: Exercise Shakti involving the armies, Exercise Varuna with the navies, and Exercise Garuda for the air forces. Several other opportunity-based engagements further bolster operational interoperability.





The dialogue will comprehensively review the spectrum of bilateral defence cooperation. Particular emphasis will be placed on expanding industrial partnerships. Officials anticipate announcements on reciprocal deployments of officers between Indian Army establishments and French Land Forces units.





This meeting marks Catherine Vautrin's first visit to India since assuming office as French defence minister on 12 October 2025. The India-France Annual Defence Dialogue serves as a structured ministerial platform to assess and steer defence and security collaboration. The previous, fifth edition occurred in France from 11-13 October 2023.





Recent milestones, such as the India-EU Security and Defence Partnership, signal broader European engagement. These developments reflect a maturing strategic alignment amid evolving global security challenges. The Bengaluru dialogue thus positions itself as a pivotal step in advancing joint capabilities in defence manufacturing and operational synergy.





