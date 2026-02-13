



India's Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved the procurement of 114 Rafale fighter jets, marking a significant milestone in the nation's military modernisation efforts. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh highlighted that this deal represents the first instance of Rafale aircraft being manufactured outside France, with substantial localisation under the 'Make in India' initiative.





Speaking exclusively to ANI, Singh emphasised that the program will achieve 40 to 50 per cent localisation. This approach ensures that a major portion of the jets' production occurs within India, bolstering domestic manufacturing capabilities and reducing reliance on foreign imports.





The agreement is structured as a government-to-government pact, eliminating intermediaries and ensuring complete transparency. Singh described this as a cornerstone of the project, fostering trust and efficiency in the procurement process.





A key advantage lies in the full authority to integrate Indian weapons and systems onto the Rafale platforms. This customisation enhances interoperability with existing IAF assets and aligns the jets with India's indigenous defence ecosystem.





Delivery timelines are aggressive, with the first Rafale Marine variants expected in 2028. Subsequent Air Force Rafales will follow approximately three and a half years later, enabling swift induction into service and addressing critical squadron strength shortages.





The DAC meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, greenlit multiple proposals worth around ₹3.60 lakh crore. For the Indian Air Force (IAF), approvals covered the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) procurement—specifically the Rafale—alongside combat missiles and airship-based high-altitude pseudo-satellites (AS-HAPS).





The MRFA acquisition will dramatically strengthen the IAF's air-dominance capabilities across varied conflict scenarios. It promises long-range offensive strikes, significantly enhancing deterrence against regional threats.





Most of the 114 Rafales will be produced in India, aligning with self-reliance goals. This localisation push involves partnerships with domestic firms, potentially including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and private players like TATA Advanced Systems.





Combat missiles under the approval will bolster stand-off ground-attack precision, offering deep-strike power with exceptional accuracy. These systems will extend the IAF's reach, targeting high-value assets beyond enemy air defences.





AS-HAPS platforms will provide persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). They will support electronic intelligence, telecommunications, and remote sensing, filling gaps in high-altitude, long-endurance monitoring.





This procurement comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions, particularly along India's northern and western borders. The Rafale's proven 4.5-generation capabilities, including advanced avionics and weaponry, will modernise ageing squadrons and counter adversaries' superior numbers.





The government-to-government framework draws from the earlier 36 Rafale deal, but scales up indigenisation significantly. It sidesteps competitive bidding under Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, expediting timelines while maintaining strategic oversight.





Localisation at 40-50 per cent could encompass airframes, avionics integration, and final assembly. Indian offsets may include technology transfer for engines, radars like the RBE2 AESA, and spectrum warfare systems.





Integration of Indian weapons—such as Astra beyond-visual-range missiles, Rudram anti-radiation missiles, and BrahMos cruise missiles—will create a truly hybrid platform. This 'India-specific' Rafale enhances lethality and reduces logistics dependencies.





For the Navy, Rafale Marines will operate from carriers like INS Vikrant, expanding maritime strike options. Twin-engine reliability suits carrier operations, while IAF variants will bolster land-based air superiority.





The ₹3.60 lakh crore package underscores India's defence spending surge, prioritising high-impact capabilities. It reflects a balanced portfolio: fighters for offence, missiles for precision, and HAPS for persistent vigilance.





Critics may question costs, but proponents argue the deal's strategic value outweighs expenses. Rapid induction mitigates the IAF's squadron shortfall, projected to dip below 30 by 2027 without such procurements.





Private sector involvement, aligned with 'Make in India', could generate thousands of jobs and spur aerospace supply chains. Firms with DRDO ties, like Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), stand to gain from subsystems production.





Geopolitically, deepening France-India ties counters China's regional assertiveness. Joint exercises like Garuda and shared QUAD interests amplify this partnership's resonance.





The DAC's nod signals resolute commitment to indigenous defence prowess. By blending French technology with Indian innovation, India positions itself as a formidable aerospace power, ready for 21st-century challenges.





Based On ANI Report







