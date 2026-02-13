



The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has granted approval for the procurement of SCALP cruise missiles, marking a significant boost to the Indian Air Force's long-range strike capabilities.





This decision comes amid advanced negotiations with France for a deal valued at approximately €300 million, or around ₹3,200 crore, following the missiles' proven effectiveness in combat.





Reports indicate that between 100 and 150 SCALP missiles are under consideration, to be integrated with the existing Rafale fighter fleet, enhancing India's standoff precision strike options.





The SCALP, also known as Storm Shadow, is a Franco-British air-launched cruise missile developed by MBDA, featuring a low-observable design for evading enemy radars.





With a range exceeding 250 km—potentially up to 500 km in optimal conditions—it employs turbojet propulsion and flies at low altitudes for terrain-hugging navigation.





Guidance relies on inertial navigation, GPS, terrain-referencing radar, and an infrared seeker for terminal accuracy, ensuring minimal collateral damage against high-value targets.





Its 450 kg BROACH tandem warhead penetrates fortified bunkers or command centres before detonating, making it ideal for deep strikes on hardened infrastructure.





The missile's combat validation occurred during Operation Sindoor last year, where Rafale jets launched SCALP alongside BrahMos missiles to destroy terrorist headquarters in Pakistan's Muridke and Bahawalpur districts.





These precision strikes evaded Pakistani defences, neutralised Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba facilities with pinpoint accuracy, and contributed to a swift ceasefire.





One Rafale can carry two SCALPs, complementing indigenous systems like BrahMos and positioning the platform as a cornerstone of IAF's multi-role offensive doctrine.





The DAC nod aligns with broader approvals in the same meeting, including 114 additional Rafale jets and Meteor air-to-air missiles, totalling over ₹3.6 lakh crore in capital acquisitions.





This package also covers S-400 missiles, P-8I aircraft, and high-altitude pseudo-satellites, underscoring a comprehensive modernisation drive for air superiority and deterrence.





Procurement follows the standard DAP process: Acceptance of Necessity from DAC, cost negotiations, and final Cabinet Committee on Security clearance, prioritising operational urgency.





The deal strengthens the India-France strategic partnership, building on prior Rafale deals, while addressing squadron shortages amid threats from China and Pakistan.





Though focused on foreign procurement, it supports India's Atmanirbhar Bharat push by integrating proven systems until indigenous equivalents like the Nirbhay cruise missile mature.





SCALP's induction will fortify IAF's ability to conduct deep-penetration raids without risking aircraft in contested airspace, vital for two-front scenarios.





Defence analysts view this as a timely response to regional escalations, with the Rafale-SCALP-BrahMos trio offering versatile, high-lethality options.





Negotiations emphasise technology transfer and local production, potentially involving Indian offsets to enhance domestic manufacturing under Dassault partnerships.





The approval precedes high-level visits, including possible French engagements, accelerating delivery timelines for rapid fleet integration.





This DAC clearance signals resolute commitment to bolstering precision deep-strike prowess, validated in real operations and poised for future conflicts.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







