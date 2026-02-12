



Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has firmly rebutted US President Donald Trump's claim that India has agreed to halt its purchases of Russian oil. Speaking in the State Duma, Lavrov stated that he had heard no such confirmation from any Indian officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





He quipped that Trump appeared to be the sole source of this assertion, with neither Modi nor other Indian leaders publicly endorsing any decision to end oil imports from Russia.





This response from Lavrov follows recent statements by India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who emphasised that New Delhi's energy procurement remains guided purely by national interest. Misri reiterated India's commitment to sourcing crude oil from multiple suppliers to ensure energy stability amid global uncertainties.





The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, echoed this position, underscoring that securing energy for India's 1.4 billion citizens is the government's utmost priority.





Jaiswal also clarified that longstanding agreements between India and Russia continue unaffected, despite pressures from the Trump administration. This diplomatic pushback highlights the resilience of Indo-Russian energy ties, which have deepened since Western sanctions on Moscow following its actions in Ukraine. India, the world's third-largest oil importer, has ramped up Russian crude purchases to diversify supplies and mitigate price volatility.





The controversy stems from Trump's assertion amid escalating US-India trade frictions. In August 2025, Washington imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India specifically over its Russian oil imports, citing violations of sanctions. The tariff was later rolled back after negotiations, but the US issued stern warnings of potential reinstatement should India resume or increase direct or indirect purchases of Russian crude.





Lavrov has repeatedly lambasted this US strategy, accusing Washington of using tariffs and sanctions to thwart trade between Russia and nations like India. In a recent interview with TV BRICS, he described these measures as tools to preserve American global economic dominance. He argued that the US seeks to meddle in trade, investment, and even defence partnerships involving Russia and BRICS countries.





The Russian minister portrayed the West's reluctance to cede its historical dominance as a driving force behind intensified efforts to counter rivals. Under Trump, this approach has reportedly sharpened, with sanctions aimed at isolating Russia economically. Lavrov's comments underscore Moscow's view of India as a key partner resisting such pressures, bolstered by shared interests in multipolar global order.





India's stance reflects pragmatic energy diplomacy. Russian oil, often bought at discounted rates, has helped stabilise domestic fuel prices and refineries like those operated by Reliance Industries and Indian Oil Corporation. In 2025 alone, India imported over 1.5 million barrels per day from Russia, making it Moscow's largest oil buyer post-sanctions.





The US tariffs briefly disrupted this flow, prompting Indian refiners to explore alternatives from the Middle East and Latin America. However, the rollback and India's firm rebuttals signal continuity. Analysts note that New Delhi balances its Quad alliance with the US against vital energy needs, avoiding full alignment with Western sanctions.





Geopolitically, this episode exposes tensions in the US-India relationship. Trump's 'America First' policies have strained ties through tariffs on steel, aluminium, and now energy-linked measures. Yet, defence cooperation, including co-production of GE F414 engines for Tejas fighters, persists as a counterweight.





Lavrov's intervention also spotlights BRICS solidarity. With India hosting the next BRICS summit, discussions on de-dollarisation and alternative payment mechanisms could shield energy trade from US sanctions. Russia has pushed rupee-rouble settlements, already used in some oil deals.





Critics in the West argue that India's oil purchases indirectly fund Russia's war efforts, prolonging the Ukraine conflict. New Delhi counters that energy security trumps geopolitics, pointing to its humanitarian aid to Ukraine and calls for dialogue. This neutral posture has drawn praise from Moscow and ire from Washington.





Looking ahead, the sustainability of Indo-Russian oil trade hinges on US policy under Trump. Renewed tariffs could force India to pivot, raising import costs and inflation risks. Conversely, stable relations might see volumes rise, with Rosneft eyeing long-term contracts.





Lavrov's witty dismissal reinforces Russia's confidence in India as a reliable partner. As global energy markets remain volatile, New Delhi's national interest doctrine will likely prevail, navigating the US-Russia rivalry with characteristic dexterity.





Agencies







