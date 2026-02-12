



India stands resolute in its quest to join the ranks of elite spacefaring nations through Mission Gaganyaan, its pioneering human spaceflight program.





Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an Ashoka Chakra awardee and one of India's select astronauts, reaffirmed this commitment during a media briefing on Wednesday. Despite the formidable technical hurdles, Shukla urged unwavering public enthusiasm for the endeavour.





Mission Gaganyaan marks India's maiden foray into crewed space missions. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans to launch a three-member crew aboard the Gaganyaan spacecraft for a three-day orbital mission. Targeted for 2027, this voyage will see the astronauts circle the Earth at an altitude of approximately 400 kilometres.





Shukla, drawing from his own experience with the Axiom mission—a private astronaut flight to the International Space Station—highlighted the value of international partnerships. Such collaborations, he noted, have proven instrumental in overcoming the steep learning curve of human spaceflight. India's program benefits from technical exchanges with nations like France and the United States.





The complexities of Gaganyaan are manifold. Developing a human-rated launch vehicle, the Human Rated LVM-3 (HLVM3), demands rigorous testing for crew safety. ISRO has conducted multiple unmanned missions, including the successful TV-D1 test flight in October 2023, which validated key systems like the crew escape mechanism.





Astronaut selection underscores the mission's rigour. From the Indian Air Force, four pilots—including Shukla and Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair—underwent specialised training at Russia's Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre. Their regimen covered microgravity simulations, survival drills, and spacecraft operations, blending Indian ingenuity with global expertise.





Nair described Gaganyaan as a pivotal 'inflection point' for India. It represents not just a technological milestone but a symbol of national self-reliance. The program aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in space, reducing dependence on foreign missions for Indian astronauts.





Financially, Gaganyaan is budgeted at around ₹90 billion (approximately £850 million). This investment covers spacecraft development, ground infrastructure upgrades, and recovery systems. ISRO's cost-efficiency shines through; past missions like Chandrayaan-3 succeeded on fractions of competitors' budgets.





The crew module, a fully autonomous capsule, features advanced life support systems to sustain oxygen, temperature, and waste management for 72 hours. Re-entry poses the greatest risk, with the capsule enduring temperatures exceeding 1,600°C via a phenolic ablative heat shield. Splashdown will occur in the Indian Ocean, aided by ships and aircraft.





International collaboration extends beyond training. NASA has shared spacesuit technology, while Russia's Glavkosmos provided centrifuge facilities. These ties echo India's participation in the Artemis Accords, positioning it within a multilateral space framework.





Public enthusiasm remains crucial, as Shukla emphasised. Social media buzz and school programs foster a space-literate generation. ISRO's live broadcasts of launches have already captivated millions, mirroring the frenzy around Mangalyaan.





Challenges persist, a 2025 unmanned mission will precede the crewed flight, ensuring redundancy. Weather windows, propulsion reliability, and biomedical monitoring add layers of intricacy.





Yet, success would catapult India into an exclusive club alongside the United States, Russia, China, and a handful of others with independent human spaceflight capabilities. It paves the way for ambitions like a Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035 and lunar crewed landings.





Geopolitically, Gaganyaan bolsters India's strategic stature. Space prowess enhances satellite reconnaissance, navigation (NavIC), and disaster management. It counters narratives of technological lag, affirming India's role in the new space race.





Shukla's words resonate: parallels with other spacefaring giants are inevitable, but India's path is uniquely frugal and innovative. As 2027 approaches, the nation braces for a historic leap—one that could redefine its global footprint.





Based On PTI Report







