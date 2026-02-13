



Taslima Nasreen, the prominent Bangladeshi writer and activist, has publicly welcomed the decisive defeat of Jamaat-e-Islami in Bangladesh's recent general election. She views this outcome not as a triumph for the victorious Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), but as a vital rejection of Islamist extremism that has plagued the nation.





In a candid post on X, Nasreen described the result as "good news" primarily because it curtails the influence of Jamaat-e-Islami and associated jihadi elements. Over the past 18 months, she noted, these groups exerted brazen dominance, organising massive rallies, unleashing mob violence, and targeting vulnerable communities with impunity.





Jamaat-e-Islami's actions, according to Nasreen, included arson attacks on Hindu homes, brutal assaults leading to deaths, and the exclusion of women from political participation. She condemned their misogynistic rhetoric, which branded working women as prostitutes, opposed female leadership, and sought to enforce burqas, niqabs, and Sharia law that treats women as subservient.





The electorate's refusal to empower such a party, Nasreen argued, offers a temporary safeguard for secularism, human rights, and women's freedoms. This electoral rebuke comes amid heightened concerns over extrajudicial violence, moral policing, and the suppression of minorities.





Bangladesh's Election Commission declared results for 297 of the 13th National Parliament's constituencies on 13 February 2026. The BNP and its allies secured a commanding 212 seats, positioning them to form the next government with an absolute majority.





Jamaat-e-Islami, leading an 11-party alliance, managed only 77 seats—a sharp decline that underscores public repudiation. Independents claimed seven seats, while smaller parties like Islami Andolan Bangladesh took one.





Detailed breakdowns reveal the BNP's dominance, winning 209 seats on its own. Jamaat-e-Islami secured 68, with allies such as Jatiya Nagorik Party (six seats), Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis (two), and others filling the rest.





Results for Chittagong-2 and Chittagong-4 remain deferred, with one other constituency postponed earlier. Voter turnout reached 60.26 per cent, with 48,074,429 "yes" votes and 22,025,627 "no" votes recorded.





The Awami League's absence from the polls, due to a ban on its activities, marked a seismic shift after nearly two decades of dominance. This vacuum allowed the BNP to capitalise, reshaping Bangladesh's political landscape.





Nasreen outlined a comprehensive 15-point agenda for the incoming BNP government, urging a return to secularism. Key demands include revoking the July 1 charter, restoring constitutional secularism, and removing Islam as the state religion.





She advocated abolishing religion-based family laws in favour of a Uniform Civil Code to guarantee women's equality. Protections for minorities—Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and indigenous peoples—alongside women's safety, must be prioritised.





Educational reforms feature prominently: ending madrasa systems and bolstering secular, science-based curricula. Universal access to education and healthcare, coupled with social safety nets, should address economic disparities.





Nasreen called for political pluralism, including lifting the Awami League ban to allow exiled leaders' return. She warned against Jamaat-e-Islami as the primary opposition, given its jihadi ties, and opposed family dynasties or religion-driven politics.





Further measures include reducing wealth gaps through economic development, ensuring freedom of speech and press, and unbanning suppressed books, theatre, and films. Memorials to the Liberation War, including the Dhanmondi 32 house, must be rebuilt.





She demanded an end to mandatory hijab or burqa impositions, with burqas and niqabs banned for security reasons. Jihadi militants recently released from prison should face re-arrest, and free thinkers exiled during Sheikh Hasina's rule must return safely.





Nasreen stressed mending ties with India, ending hostilities to foster friendly, pragmatic relations beneficial to both nations. She specifically urged the release of Chinmoy Krishna Das and other unjustly detained Awami League members, artists, writers, and journalists.





This election, held amidst Bangladesh's turbulent transition from Awami League rule, signals potential for reform. Nasreen's voice, long exiled for her secular advocacy, amplifies hopes for a more inclusive future while cautioning against lingering Islamist threats.





Based On ANI Report







